COVID-19 Pandemic

New Brazil Health Minister Questions Use of Self-Isolation to fight Coronavirus

By VOA News
April 23, 2020 01:35 AM
Brazil's newly-named Brazil Health Minister Nelson Teich speaks during his swearing-in ceremony at Planalto palace in Brasilia,…
Brazil Health Minister Nelson Teich speaks during his swearing-in ceremony at Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, April 17, 2020.

Brazil's new health minister is casting doubts about how governors use data in imposing self-isolation measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus, saying there needs to be a standard model of analyzing information.

On Wednesday, in his first public statements since taking the job six days ago, Nelson Teich said "if you produce ‘alarming’ numbers and people treat a mathematics model as the truth, you will worsen the scare and expectations of the society."

Teich appears to be echoing the sentiments of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who fired the previous health minister partly over his support of the governors' stay-at-home measures that he said were bad for the economy.

Teich says he will unveil the administration's model for handling the outbreak next week. He said Brazil is looking at ways of backing away from social isolation practices, although media reports say the virus has not peaked in the country.

Brazil has reported more than 46,000 infections and more than 2,900 deaths.   

 

 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

New Brazil Health Minister Questions Use of Self-Isolation to fight Coronavirus

Brazil's newly-named Brazil Health Minister Nelson Teich speaks during his swearing-in ceremony at Planalto palace in Brasilia,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Military Bracing for Pandemic to Resurge

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 30, 2018 the Pentagon is seen from an airplane over Washington, DC. - The US…
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Sudan Extends Partial Lockdown Indefinitely

A member of the South Sudanese Ministry of Health Rapid Response Team prepares to take a sample from a woman at her home after…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Signs Order Restricting Immigration

COVID-19 Pandemic

Far-Right Hackers Publish 25,000 Email Addresses Allegedly Tied to COVID Fight

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…