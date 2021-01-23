COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand Investigates Case of Coronavirus Community Spread

By VOA News
January 23, 2021 10:50 PM
The deserted Damrak street is seen during curfew in the heart of Amsterdam, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. The Netherlands entered…
The deserted Damrak street is seen during curfew in the heart of Amsterdam, Jan. 23, 2021. The Netherlands entered its toughest phase of anti-coronavirus restrictions to date, imposing a nationwide curfew from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

For the first time since Nov. 18, New Zealand health officials Sunday began to investigate a probable case of community-spread coronavirus.

Community spread occurs when a person contracts the coronavirus without any known contact with a sick person or travel to an affected area.

With a tough lockdown, New Zealand had nearly eliminated the coronavirus, with new cases found among travelers returning home and quarantining. As of Sunday, there were 79 such cases. But the new variants from Britain and South Africa have been found among those cases, raising concerns of community spread returning.

New Zealand doesn’t expect to have most of its population vaccinated against the coronavirus until the second half of this year.

On Saturday, the local government in Hong Kong said it locked down one of the territory’s most heavily populated areas to complete mandatory COVID-19 testing of its entire population.

Hong Kong’s Special Administrative Region government said the lockdown was imposed in parts of the Jordan District to test nearly 10,000 residents within 48 hours, paving the way for residents to go to their jobs Monday.

Authorities said 3,000 government workers had been deployed to the district, where officials said 162 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in the first 20 days of the new year.

Authorities also locked down Temple Street, one of Hong Kong’s busiest night markets.

The shutdown comes as Hong Kong grapples with its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in two months as infections worldwide approach 100 million cases.

As of Saturday evening, there were 98.7 million COVID-19 cases and 2.1 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The United States accounted for nearly 25 million of those cases and more than 417,000 of those deaths.

As of Saturday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 17,390,345 people had received one or more doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said the vaccines could bring the global pandemic under control, with vaccinations under way in more than 50 countries. However, he said Thursday, all but two of those countries are high- or middle-income countries.

"We must work together as one global family to ensure the urgent and equitable rollout of vaccines," he said.

Related Stories

Police officers wearing masks, stand guard at the closed area in Jordan district, in Hong Kong, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Hong Kong Imposes COVID Lockdown in Densely Populated District
Authorities intend to vaccinate nearly 10,000 people in the district in 48 hours 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 01/23/2021 - 04:49 PM
Pallbearers carry the coffin of a government minister of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba who died of COVID-19, at the Heroes Acre in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Zimbabweans Blame Government for COVID-19 Deaths of Officials
Two Cabinet members died within 48 hours
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Sat, 01/23/2021 - 03:30 PM
Public funeral service workers descend a flight of stairs as they remove the body of Jose Bernardino Ferreira, 77, who died…
COVID-19 Pandemic
World COVID-19 Infections Climb Towards 100 Million
US retailer Walmart says it’s preparing to expand its vaccination program to 7 more states
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 01/23/2021 - 05:33 AM
Director of the Institute for Virology at the Charite Christian Drosten is reflected in a glass as he leaves a news conference,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Germany Passes 50,000 COVID-19 Deaths 
Europe faces more setbacks in its vaccine rollout  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 02:18 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand Investigates Case of Coronavirus Community Spread

The deserted Damrak street is seen during curfew in the heart of Amsterdam, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. The Netherlands entered…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tunisia Extends Curfew, Bans Protests as Virus Cases Jump 

Demonstrators face police officers during a demonstration in Tunis, Saturday, Jan.23, 2021. Tunisia is extending its virus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hong Kong Imposes COVID Lockdown in Densely Populated District

Police officers wearing masks, stand guard at the closed area in Jordan district, in Hong Kong, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Zimbabweans Blame Government for COVID-19 Deaths of Officials

Pallbearers carry the coffin of a government minister of Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba who died of COVID-19, at the Heroes Acre in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

World COVID-19 Infections Climb Towards 100 Million

Public funeral service workers descend a flight of stairs as they remove the body of Jose Bernardino Ferreira, 77, who died…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power