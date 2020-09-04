New Zealand Reports First COVID Death Since May

New Zealand has recorded its first COVID-19 death since the end of May, health officials say, bringing the country’s total death tally from the virus to 23.

In contrast, the United States continues to top the list of COVID-19 deaths with more than 186,000, and more than 6.1 million cases.

Brazil follows the U.S. with just over 4 million cases and more than 124,000 deaths.

India comes in third with nearly 4 million cases and over 68,000 deaths.

Berlusconi hospitalized

Former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a rally ahead of a regional election in Emilia-Romagna, in Ravenna, Jan. 24, 2020.

Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s former prime minister, has been hospitalized for COVID-j19. Doctors say the 83-year-old also has been diagnosed with the early stages of double pneumonia. His condition, however, is “not a cause for concern,” his Forza Italia party said in a statement. His girlfriend, lawmaker Marta Fascina, has also contracted the virus.

Trenchcoat maker Burberry has been awarded a more than $700,000 contract to produce personal protective gear and gowns for Britain’s National Health Service. Before the contract, the iconic brand manufactured and donated more than 160,000 pieces of PPE to the NHS and healthcare charities.

US college quarantines entire student body



A college in Pennsylvania has quarantined its entire student body after 24 students tested positive for the coronavirus this week. Gettysburg College students are only allowed to leave their rooms to pick up takeout meals from campus locations, to use the bathroom and to take a coronavirus test. The small liberal arts school has about 2,500 students.

After police in Thailand arrested a man, they discovered that he had COVID-19, making the detainee the first locally transmitted case in the country in 100 days, authorities say.

UNICEF wants to co-lead vaccine allocation

FILE - Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken Apr. 10, 2020.

The U.N. children’s agency said Thursday it would lead the world's largest and fastest procurement and distribution system for COVID-19 vaccines from dozens of makers in the next two years so that no country lacks access.

UNICEF and the World Health Organization co-lead a COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan known as COVAX.

Seventy-six wealthy nations are part of the COVAX plan, which aims to buy and provide equitable access worldwide to the inoculations for 92 low- and lower-middle-income countries, according to a UNICEF statement.

“This is an all-hands on deck partnership between governments, manufacturers and multilateral partners to continue the high-stakes fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Henrietta Fore, UNICEF executive director, said in a statement. “In our collective pursuit of a vaccine, UNICEF is leveraging its unique strengths in vaccine supply to make sure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to the initial doses when they are available.”

In August, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned of possible vaccine hoarding by wealthier nations, saying such actions would worsen the effects of the pandemic.

He pushed for the creation of the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility as way to share COVID-19 vaccines with developing countries. More than 170 countries have agreed to take part.

US opts out



On Wednesday, the United States said it would not participate in the global initiative because the World Health Organization is taking a leading role in the effort.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere waits for the arrival of President Donald Trump to the White House, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

White House spokesman Judd Deere issued a statement saying the United States "will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China."

President Donald Trump announced in July that he was withdrawing the United States from WHO, claiming the agency mishandled the outbreak and showed deference to China, where the virus was first detected late last year.

In addition to UNICEF and the WHO, COVAX is being supported by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which was founded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to vaccinate children in the world's poorest countries.

Twenty-eight COVID-19 makers shared production plans with UNICEF, which said in a market assessment “that manufacturers are willing to collectively produce unprecedented quantities of vaccines over the coming 1-2 years,” according to a report by Reuters news service.

The drugmakers, however, said production levels are “highly dependent” on the success of clinical trials, according to Reuters.

Amnesty highlights impact on frontline workers



Also Thursday, Amnesty International said 1,320 health workers in Mexico have died from the coronavirus pandemic, the worst for any country in the world.

Amnesty’s report highlighted the deadly toll COVID-19 has had on frontline workers. Overall, at least 7,000 health workers have died of the virus.

Mexico ranks eighth in the world with 616,894 confirmed cases, but fourth overall in deaths, with 66,329.

According to a Reuters analysis of data from the Mexican government, health care workers in that country are four times more likely to die than in the U.S.

"Many months into the pandemic, health workers are still dying at horrific rates in countries such as Mexico, Brazil and the USA," Steve Cockburn, head of Economic and Social Justice at Amnesty International, told Reuters. "There must be global cooperation to ensure all health workers are provided with adequate protective equipment, so they can continue their vital work without risking their own lives."

Brazil downplays outbreak

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with COVID-19, wears a protective face mask as he attends a Brazilian flag retreat ceremony outside his official residence the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, July 22, 2020…

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and has downplayed the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, said Thursday Brazilians will not be forced to receive a vaccination, when they become available.

Brazil on Thursday tallied more than 4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and is second in the world with 124,614 deaths.

"Many people want the vaccine to be applied in a coercive way, but there is no law that provides for that," Bolsonaro said in a Facebook live chat with his supporters, according to a Reuters report.

Several COVID-19 vaccines are being tested in Brazil. The government has bought 30 million doses of a vaccine that is being produced by Oxford University/AstraZeneca. Three others are in Phase 3 clinical trials from makers Sinovac Biotech of China, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen, according to Reuters.

Next 'Batman' Pattinson tests positive



Production on the latest Batman movie was halted in March as the coronavirus swept around the world. It recently resumed, but has halted again after lead actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for the virus.

Johns Hopkins University reported early Friday that there are 26.3 million global COVID cases and over 869,000 deaths.