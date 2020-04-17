Panama President Inaugurates New COVID-19 Hospital

A new Panama City, Panama, hospital will solely treat COVID-19 patients.

President Laurentino Cortizo on Thursday inaugurated the $6 million Panama Solidario hospital, which has 100 intensive care beds and a camera system to allow doctors and nurses to monitor patients while minimizing exposure. It is unclear when the facility will begin accepting patients.

Cortizo said the new hospital is part of a broader strategy, which includes an aggressive testing program that helps authorities identify people with the virus and devise a plan to begin treating them.

Panama has so far confirmed more than 4,000 infections and reported 109 deaths.