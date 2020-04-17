COVID-19 Pandemic

Panama President Inaugurates New COVID-19 Hospital

By VOA News
April 17, 2020 02:54 AM
An Institutional Protection Service staffer walks during the inauguration of the new "Panama Solidario" Integrated Hospital for…
An Institutional Protection Service staffer walks during the inauguration of the new Panama Solidario hospital for seriously ill COVID-19 patients in Panama City, Panama, April 16, 2020.

A new Panama City, Panama, hospital will solely treat COVID-19 patients.

President Laurentino Cortizo on Thursday inaugurated the $6 million Panama Solidario hospital, which has 100 intensive care beds and a camera system to allow doctors and nurses to monitor patients while minimizing exposure.  It is unclear when the facility will begin accepting patients.

Cortizo said the new hospital is part of a broader strategy, which includes an aggressive testing program that helps authorities identify people with the virus and devise a plan to begin treating them.

Panama has so far confirmed more than 4,000 infections and reported 109 deaths. 

Related Stories

A man waits for bags of food being delivered by volunteers of "Panama Solidarity Plan" as an aid to low-income families during…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Panama Employs Gender-Based Plan to Fight COVID-19
Panama tightens restrictions to fight coronavirus by separating men and women
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 05:13
Panamanian Navy Police navigate near the anchored Zaandam cruise ship, carrying some guests with flu-like symptoms, after it…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Four Dead, Over 100 Sick on Cruise Ship Off Panama Canal
Two people have tested positive for coronavirus as the Holland America ship remains in limbo
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 18:42
Grab taken from Panamanian channel TVN Noticias showing Panamanian paramedics carrying one of the 15 people rescued from a…
The Americas
Panama Police: 7 Killed, 14 Tortured in Exorcism Terror Rituals
Prosecutors in Panama say seven people were killed in a bizarre religious ritual in a jungle community where indigenous residents were rounded up by about 10 lay preachers and tortured, beaten, burned and hacked with machetes to make them 'repent their sins'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/16/2020 - 18:25
A police patrol car is seen outside a hospital where injured inmates were taken following a shootout among inmates at La Joyita…
The Americas
14 Die as Gangs Battle in Panama Prison
The gun battle, involving AK-47 automatic rifles and other firearms, erupted late Tuesday in La Joyita penitentiary, one of the country's largest prisons
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 12/18/2019 - 12:25
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Panama President Inaugurates New COVID-19 Hospital

An Institutional Protection Service staffer walks during the inauguration of the new "Panama Solidario" Integrated Hospital for…
COVID-19 Pandemic

45-Minute COVID-19 Tests Aid Remote Australian Aboriginal Communities

A COVID-19 signage is seen at a vehicle checkpoint on the Pacific Highway on the Queensland - New South Wales border in …
COVID-19 Pandemic

Wuhan Raises Number of COVID-19 Deaths, Cases

TOPSHOT - A man wears a face mask as people gather along the Yangtze river in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province on April 16…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil's President Fires Health Minister Following Weeks of COVID-19 Disagreements

Handout picture released by Agencia Brasil showing Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (L) and his new Health Minister Nelson…
COVID-19 Pandemic

FBI Official Says Foreign Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Research

Cars line up at a pop-up community COVID-19 testing station at a supermarket carpark in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday,…