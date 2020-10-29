Peru Extends COVID-19 State of Emergency Another Month

Peru is extending the restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus for another month.

The state-owned Andina News Agency said Wednesday President Martín Vizcarra announced in a television address that the government approved the decree extending the state of national emergency through November.

The restrictions include a nighttime curfew, a ban on social gatherings and mandatory wearing of face masks in public.

Vizcarra also announced during the address that 4.2 million households are expected to have received their second government stimulus of $223 by next week. Vizcarra said nearly 3 million households have already received their second Universal Family Bonus.