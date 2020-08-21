COVID-19 Pandemic

Peru to Host Clinical Trials for Coronavirus Vaccine

By VOA News
August 21, 2020 01:01 AM
TOPSHOT - Images of the 125 doctors who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic in Peru, are displayed outside Peru's Medical…
Images of the 125 doctors who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic in Peru, are displayed outside Peru's Medical College (CMP) in Lima on Aug. 13, 2020.

China's Sinopharm Laboratory will begin human clinical trials for a possible vaccine against COVID-19 in Peru on Monday.

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced Thursday that 6,000 volunteers will participate in the trials.

Vizcarra expects a second clinical trial, by the firm AstraZeneca in association with Oxford University, will begin by the end of August.

Vizcarra said Peru will be part of the World Health Organization initiative to vaccinate at least 20% of the global population, which would mean around 6.6 million Peruvians. 

So far, Peru has reported more than 560,000 coronavirus cases and more than 27,000 deaths. 

Related Stories

Inmates wearing white protective suits, and security agents, transport an inmate to a clinic at the Lurigancho prison on the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Inmates in Peru's Largest Prison Help Authorities Identify Others Infected by Coronavirus
Nationwide Peru has the third-highest coronavirus totals in Latin America
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 01:54
Images of the 125 doctors who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic in Peru, are displayed outside Peru's Medical College (CMP…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Peru Medical Workers Demand Better Pay, Working Conditions as COVID-19 Cases Soar
Health care workers demand improvements as more of their colleagues become infected
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 02:08
A woman walks near a sign that reads in Spanish "I made holes for burials," near a cemetery in Ventanilla, on the outskirts of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Peru President Reimpose Sunday Curfew to Curb COVID-19 Spike
President bans social gatherings starting Sunday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/13/2020 - 01:52
Commuters wearing protective face masks and face shields travel on a public bus in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Peru…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Peru's President says Thousands of COVID-19 Victims Left Off Death Tally
Peru President says chaos of the pandemic is partly to blame for the undercount
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 01:01
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Peru to Host Clinical Trials for Coronavirus Vaccine

TOPSHOT - Images of the 125 doctors who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic in Peru, are displayed outside Peru's Medical…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Spreads Inside Ethiopian Detention Centers

East Asia Pacific

Malaysia Loosens Migrant Labor Ban After Business Blowback

Map of Malaysia
COVID-19 Pandemic

Aid Group Finds Pandemic Will Double the Number of People Facing Hunger Worldwide

Utah Food Bank volunteers assemble bags of food to be delivered to waiting cars at the food bank's mobile food pantry Wednesday…
COVID-19 Pandemic

World Bank Chief: COVID May Have Pushed 100M Into Extreme Poverty

People line up to receive a ration of stew at a soup kitchen organized at the Caacupe church, during the coronavirus disease …

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power