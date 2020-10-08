Peru Issuing Second Round of Coronavirus Aid Funds

Millions of Peruvians affected by the coronavirus pandemic will begin receiving their second Universal Family Bonus worth $223 starting Saturday.

The Andina Peru News Agency reports that President Martin Vizcarra appealed to beneficiaries Wednesday to help his administration by not gathering outside the banks, saying they do not need to visit the banks to make an inquiry.

Vizcarra said a call center is set up to answer more than 1,000 calls at a time about the process.

He also said the government is launching a media campaign Thursday to teach citizens how to use a weblink to check their eligibility.

Vizcarra assured recipients of the first $223 grant in June that they would receive a second Universal Family Bonus.

Peru has been hard hit by the coronavirus. So far, more than 835,000 people have become infected with the disease and more than 33,000 deaths have been recorded.