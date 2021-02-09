Peru Launches Vaccination Program Against COVID-19

Peru begins its fight against a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, with President Francisco Sagasti rolling up his sleeve first, to show people the vaccine is safe.

Peru is beginning its first round of immunization just two days after receiving 300,000 doses of vaccine from China’s Sinopharm laboratory.

A spokeswoman for Peru’s health ministry said authorities are hoping the vaccine will restore hope in tackling the crisis.

Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti is delaying her vaccination, opting for front line health care workers to get immunized first.

Peru, which has one of the highest coronavirus tallies in Latin America, has confirmed more than 1,186,000 infections and 42,308 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University Covid Resource Center.