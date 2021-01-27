COVID-19 Pandemic

Peru President Announces Two-Week Lockdown to Curb a Rise in COVID-19 Infections

By VOA News
January 27, 2021 02:32 AM
A face shield and a couple of backpacks sit on a bust on the beach amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru,…
A face shield and a couple of backpacks sit on a bust on the beach amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru, Jan. 26, 2021

Peru begins a 15-day lockdown Sunday in nine regions and the capital, Lima, to curb a second surge in COVID-19 cases. 

On Tuesday night, President Francisco Sagasti announced that metropolitan Lima and the regions of Lima, Callao, Ancash, Pasco, Huanuco, Junin, Huancavelica, Ica, and Apurimac will be under restrictions from January 31 to February 14. 

During the lockdown, people can leave home only to purchase necessities and are urged to work from home. Restaurants will only accommodate takeout orders and non-essential businesses will close.  

A curfew will be in effect between 8:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. with restrictions on personal vehicular use on Saturday and Sunday. 

President Sagasti says Peru will keep restrictions for international flights from Europe, as well as Brazil, where more easily spread strains of the virus have been detected.  

So far, Peru has more than 1,093,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 39,608 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID Resource Center.  

Related Stories

A doctor demonstrates the use of high-flow oxygen equipment used to treat patients with moderate symptoms from COVID-19 as he…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Peru Company Approved to Sell COVID-19 Test Kits That Detect Variants   
Peru to sell low cost COVID-19 test kits    
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/26/2021 - 05:06 AM
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Peru
COVID-19 Pandemic
Peru Buys First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines
It buys 38 million doses
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/07/2021 - 12:19 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Colombia Mourns Defense Minister COVID-19 Related Death

Colombia's Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo reads the final statement after a meeting of the Lima Group in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 25, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Peru President Announces Two-Week Lockdown to Curb a Rise in COVID-19 Infections

A face shield and a couple of backpacks sit on a bust on the beach amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Chorrillos, Lima, Peru,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden: US Buying 200 Million More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Elaine Chambers goes over a coronavirus vaccination pamphlet while resting after receiving the first dose of the vaccine at a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief Presses Case Against COVID-19 ‘Vaccine Nationalism’

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Data Inconclusive on Efficacy of Moderna Vaccine Against COVID-19 Variants

A vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at an ambulance company in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (AP…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power