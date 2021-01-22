COVID-19 Pandemic

Public Face of South Africa’s COVID-19 Fight Dies of Virus Complications

By VOA News
January 22, 2021 03:10 AM
A pedestrian passes the perimeter fence of the Presbyterian Church in Bedfordview, Johannesburg South Africa, Wednesday, Jan…
A pedestrian passes the perimeter fence of the Presbyterian Church in Johannesburg, South Africa, Jan. 20, 2021. The fence is covered with ribbons to represent people who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Africa is mourning the sudden death of Jackson Mthembu, a cabinet minister and presidential adviser who was the public face of South Africa's fight against COVID-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa offered condolences in a statement Thursday, saying he was shocked and saddened that 62-year-old Mthembu had died from COVID-related complications.

He is the first of six South African cabinet members infected with COVID-19 to succumb to the disease.

Mthembu revealed last week that he tested positive for the virus during a checkup for abdominal pain.

His death comes as South Africa battles a second wave of COVID-19 propelled by a virus variant believed to be more easily spread.

So far, South Africa has confirmed more than 1.3 million infections and 39,501 deaths, according to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. 

Related Stories

President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Signs Executive Orders on Coronavirus Pandemic
‘Good day for global health,’ WHO chief says about US reconnecting with the organization
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 01:45 AM
A child with a face mask eats an ice cream outside the ice cream store on its first day of opening following the coronavirus…
The Infodemic: Chinese Officials Detected Coronavirus in Ice Cream
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 03:39 PM
A man blows into a vial for a free, COVID-19 rapid test at a bus station for long-distance travelers in Santiago, Chile, Friday…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Chile Approves Emergency Use of Second Coronavirus Vaccine
Chile set to use CoronaVac vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 03:04 AM
Health officials use wireless devices to register people with vaccine appointments at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site outside…
COVID-19 Pandemic
New California Coronavirus Joins Worrisome Strains from UK, South Africa, Brazil
Its appearance coincides with California's spike in cases, but it's not yet clear if the virus is more contagious
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 09:33 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil to Receive More COVID-19 Vaccine Friday

A demonstrator shows a sign with text written in Portuguese that reads "Indians Killed by Covid" during a protest against the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Malaysian COVID-19 Cases Soar to Thousands per Day

A worker adds finishing touches to giant mural tribute to frontline workers in the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic outside a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden Signs Executive Orders on Coronavirus Pandemic

President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in…
Europe

European Central Bank Says COVID Stimulus Policies to Stay in Place

Police officers walk past a Covid-19 information board alongside the Clydeside Expressway in Glasgow on January 20, 2021. …
USA

Biden Signs New Orders to Fight Coronavirus  

US President Joe Biden signs executive orders as part of the Covid-19 response as US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power