COVID-19 Pandemic

Qatar Airways Crew to Wear Full PPE

By VOA News
May 18, 2020 12:43 PM
FILE - A Qatar Airways jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia.
FILE - A Qatar Airways jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia.

Qatar Airways crew will now wear full protective suits on flights in an effort to “reassure” passengers of their safety against the novel coronavirus, the airline announced Monday.

Cabin crew had already been wearing masks and gloves, the airline said.

“Cabin crew will wear the PPE suit over their uniforms in addition to safety goggles, gloves and a mask to provide even greater reassurance to customers in addition to enhanced hygienic measures already in place,” Qatar Airways wrote in a press release.

“The airline now requires passengers from Monday, May 25, to wear face coverings inflight and recommends people bring their own for fit and comfort purposes,” it added.

Qatar Airways has been one of the few major airlines in the world with regular, scheduled flights as most countries imposed lockdowns and travel restrictions in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Major airlines are requiring passengers to wear face masks during flights to protect passengers and crew members against the coronavirus. Some are blocking middle seats to create spacing between passengers, as well as suspending snacks and beverage services to limit interaction.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Stocks Surge on Promising Coronavirus Vaccine Test

A man stands outside an entrance to a Moderna, Inc., building, May 18, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Moderna announced Monday that an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in very early testing.
South & Central Asia

Pakistan’s Top Court Ends Coronavirus Lockdown

A coronavirus statue stands as workers give final touches to a newly built isolation center in the suburbs of Islamabad, Pakistan, May 12, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Leader Calls for Global Solidarity Behind WHO-led Anti-COVID Campaign

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 8, 2020 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Qatar Airways Crew to Wear Full PPE

FILE - A Qatar Airways jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia.
COVID-19 Pandemic

In Detroit, NYC, Kindness Comes One Slice of Pizza at A Time

Japneet Singh, right, delivers pizza to health care workers at Kings County Hospital