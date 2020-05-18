Qatar Airways Crew to Wear Full PPE

Qatar Airways crew will now wear full protective suits on flights in an effort to “reassure” passengers of their safety against the novel coronavirus, the airline announced Monday.

Cabin crew had already been wearing masks and gloves, the airline said.

“Cabin crew will wear the PPE suit over their uniforms in addition to safety goggles, gloves and a mask to provide even greater reassurance to customers in addition to enhanced hygienic measures already in place,” Qatar Airways wrote in a press release.

“The airline now requires passengers from Monday, May 25, to wear face coverings inflight and recommends people bring their own for fit and comfort purposes,” it added.

Qatar Airways has been one of the few major airlines in the world with regular, scheduled flights as most countries imposed lockdowns and travel restrictions in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Major airlines are requiring passengers to wear face masks during flights to protect passengers and crew members against the coronavirus. Some are blocking middle seats to create spacing between passengers, as well as suspending snacks and beverage services to limit interaction.