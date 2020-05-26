COVID-19 Pandemic

Reuters: Most Economists Expect Slow Post-COVID Recovery

By VOA News
May 26, 2020 11:39 PM
FILE - In this April 30, 2020 file photo, a man writes information in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in…
In this April 30, 2020 file photo, a man writes information in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago.

Only a fraction of the world’s economists expects a healthy global post-coronavirus economic recovery, according to a new survey by Reuters. 

The news agency says it polled more than 250 economists and only 15 predict what’s known as a “V-Shaped” recovery – one where the numbers rise sharply after a sharp drop. 

Most said they forecast a slower recovery or one with a lot of ups and downs before a sustained economic comeback. 

U.S. President Donald Trump has said the U.S. economy would “skyrocket” as soon as the coronavirus pandemic passes, but some economists say they believe a full recovery will take time. 

The economists who talked to Reuters say one of the tricks is how to revive economic activity without triggering a second COVID-19 wave when people once again travel, shop, and play. 

Illnesses such as the coronavirus give rise to countless folk remedies and other pieces of advice on fighting or preventing the disease. 

The latest piece of advice sweeping social media is the recommendation that people take large doses of Vitamin D -- as much as 60,000 IU (international units) per week. 

Many health experts say “don't.” 

“There have been some news reports about vitamin D reducing the risk of coronavirus. However, there is no evidence that this is the case,” the British National Health Service says.  

Too much Vitamin D can lead to a poisonous buildup of calcium in the blood, bringing on disorientation, kidney damage, and heart problems among other conditions.  

Experts say the body generates its own Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. They say the best food sources are fish such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel or a cold glass of fortified milk.  

The author of a government report that said U.S. hospitals faced shortages of coronavirus testing materials says she is “plowing ahead” with 14 new reports that may be critical of the Trump administration's COVID-19 response. 

Acting Health and Human Services inspector general Christi Grimm told a House committee Tuesday that she has not felt what she described as a “chilling effect” by the president's criticism of her or his nomination of someone to replace her. 

“I personally and professionally cannot let the idea of providing unpopular information drive decision-making in the work that we do,'' Grimm told the lawmakers via videoconference. 

Trump called the April report about testing shortages “just wrong” and “fake” and driven by politics. 

Grimm says she has worked for Democratic and Republican presidents and called independence the “cornerstone” of what an inspector general does. 

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Tuesday called Trump a “fool” for suggesting that wearing a mask in public to stave off coronavirus is a sign of weakness. 

Biden made his first public appearance in months Monday when he wore a black mask at a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony while Trump has yet to appear before a camera wearing one. 

“He's supposed to lead by example,” Biden told CNN. “He’s a fool, an absolute fool, to talk that way.”  

Trump denies he was making fun in a tweet of his likely rival for the White House in November.   

 "They’re inside, they don’t wear masks and so I thought it was very unusual that he had one on. But I thought that was fine. I wasn’t criticizing him at all. Why would I ever do a thing like that?” he told reporters. 

Biden called the president's refusal to wear a face covering “macho stuff.”  

Related Stories

FILE - A man buys clothes from an American clothing store at a shopping mall in Beijing, China, July 15, 2019.
VOA News on China
China Plans to Lift Economy by Boosting Consumption
Economist predicts W-shaped recovery for China
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 21:35
FILE -- U.S. Attorney General William Barr at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2020.
USA
US Attorney General Barr Backs Trump on Reopening Economy
William Barr has praised Trump’s response to the pandemic as ‘statesmanlike’ and blasted the press for ‘jihad’ against a anti-malaria drug Trump promoted
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Sat, 05/09/2020 - 01:16
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Reuters: Most Economists Expect Slow Post-COVID Recovery

FILE - In this April 30, 2020 file photo, a man writes information in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

 Democratic Governors Hesitating to Reopen States for Political Reasons, Trump Claims

U.S. President Trump hosts Rose Garden event on treating diabetes at the White House during coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Washington
COVID-19 Pandemic

Field Hospital Suspends Admissions; New COVID-19 Cases Fall 

A usually busy Summer Street runs past signs for the Boston Hope field hospital at the Convention Center, during the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Text Message Crisis Help Line Speeds Up Expansion Amid Pandemic

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, a person uses a smart phone in Chicago. For many of us, a smartphone addiction is…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Used Car Salesman Arrested in $45 Million COVID-19 Fraud Case

Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in…