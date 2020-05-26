Reuters: Most Economists Expect Slow Post-COVID Recovery

Only a fraction of the world’s economists expects a healthy global post-coronavirus economic recovery, according to a new survey by Reuters.

The news agency says it polled more than 250 economists and only 15 predict what’s known as a “V-Shaped” recovery – one where the numbers rise sharply after a sharp drop.

Most said they forecast a slower recovery or one with a lot of ups and downs before a sustained economic comeback.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said the U.S. economy would “skyrocket” as soon as the coronavirus pandemic passes, but some economists say they believe a full recovery will take time.

The economists who talked to Reuters say one of the tricks is how to revive economic activity without triggering a second COVID-19 wave when people once again travel, shop, and play.

Illnesses such as the coronavirus give rise to countless folk remedies and other pieces of advice on fighting or preventing the disease.

The latest piece of advice sweeping social media is the recommendation that people take large doses of Vitamin D -- as much as 60,000 IU (international units) per week.

Many health experts say “don't.”

“There have been some news reports about vitamin D reducing the risk of coronavirus. However, there is no evidence that this is the case,” the British National Health Service says.

Too much Vitamin D can lead to a poisonous buildup of calcium in the blood, bringing on disorientation, kidney damage, and heart problems among other conditions.

Experts say the body generates its own Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. They say the best food sources are fish such as salmon, tuna, and mackerel or a cold glass of fortified milk.

The author of a government report that said U.S. hospitals faced shortages of coronavirus testing materials says she is “plowing ahead” with 14 new reports that may be critical of the Trump administration's COVID-19 response.

Acting Health and Human Services inspector general Christi Grimm told a House committee Tuesday that she has not felt what she described as a “chilling effect” by the president's criticism of her or his nomination of someone to replace her.

“I personally and professionally cannot let the idea of providing unpopular information drive decision-making in the work that we do,'' Grimm told the lawmakers via videoconference.

Trump called the April report about testing shortages “just wrong” and “fake” and driven by politics.

Grimm says she has worked for Democratic and Republican presidents and called independence the “cornerstone” of what an inspector general does.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Tuesday called Trump a “fool” for suggesting that wearing a mask in public to stave off coronavirus is a sign of weakness.

Biden made his first public appearance in months Monday when he wore a black mask at a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony while Trump has yet to appear before a camera wearing one.

“He's supposed to lead by example,” Biden told CNN. “He’s a fool, an absolute fool, to talk that way.”

Trump denies he was making fun in a tweet of his likely rival for the White House in November.

"They’re inside, they don’t wear masks and so I thought it was very unusual that he had one on. But I thought that was fine. I wasn’t criticizing him at all. Why would I ever do a thing like that?” he told reporters.

Biden called the president's refusal to wear a face covering “macho stuff.”