COVID-19 Pandemic

Scotland Makes Strides on COVID-19 Testing

By VOA News
May 01, 2020 02:28 PM
A handout picture released by the Scottish Government, April 6, 2020, shows Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, at St. Andrew's House, Edinburgh.
FILE - A handout picture released by the Scottish Government, April 6, 2020, shows Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking during the daily coronavirus briefing, at St. Andrew's House, Edinburgh.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Friday the country will have the capacity to test 12,000 people for COVID-19 by the middle of the month.

Speaking at her regular coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, Sturgeon said Scotland had exceeded its target for testing, and currently has the capacity to conduct 8,350 tests per day in its labs.

Testing is considered crucial in getting coronavirus under control, as it allows cases to be identified and isolated.

Sturgeon also confirmed 40 additional deaths from coronavirus from Thursday to Friday, bringing Scotland’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,515.

The first minister also reported that 2,659 patients who had tested positive and been admitted to the hospital have been discharged.  

Scotland has reported 11,654 positive cases of the coronavirus.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Attorney General: Time to Peel Back Coronavirus Restrictions

Attorney General William Barr speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, Monday, March 23, 2020, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Jump in Sudan Coronavirus Cases Prompts Total Lockdown 

A picture shows a closed mosque in the capital Khartoum during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on April 25, 2020, amid a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

In Global Life-Death Struggle, Democracy Changes Course

FILE - Police officers check motorists on a road access point to Tandarei, eastern Romania, April 4, 2020, after authorities imposed a severe quarantine status on the city.
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Says It Wants to Join China's Probe Into COVID-19 Origins 

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Scotland Makes Strides on COVID-19 Testing

A handout picture released by the Scottish Government, April 6, 2020, shows Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, at St. Andrew's House, Edinburgh.