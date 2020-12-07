COVID-19 Pandemic

Scotland’s First Minister Visits Hospital Where First COVID Vaccine Will be Administered 

By VOA News
December 07, 2020 01:36 PM
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits Western General Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits Western General Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, Dec. 7, 2020.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Monday toured the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, where staff are preparing to deliver the first COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday. 

Last week, Britain’s health regulators authorized the use of vaccine created jointly by U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech, and supplies have begun to arrive to arrive in Britain from Pfizer's manufacturing site in Belgium.  

Specialist freezers await distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to the NHS
Specialist freezers await distribution of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to the NHS from a secure location in Britain this undated handout obtained Dec. 5, 2020. (Public Health England/Handout via Reuters)

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must be stored at sub-freezing temperatures, and Sturgeon acknowledged the vaccinations would be a “massive logistical undertaking.” 

Sturgeon, however, also described the moment as “really significant,” after what she called a miserable year for everyone. Sturgeon said it was one of those moments where she could see a “real light at the end of the tunnel.” She said big challenges were ahead but added, “We’ve got lots of people working really hard to get it right, because this is the route out of the pandemic.” 

Sturgeon’s office says Scotland has received 65,500 initial doses, with more to follow. The vaccine has been transported to 23 locations around Scotland. 

Britain was the first country to authorize the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for emergency use. In trials, the vaccine was shown to have around 95 percent efficacy. The vaccine is taken in two doses, 21 days apart. 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Specialist freezers await distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to the NHS
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain Makes Final Preparations for First Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations
Initial batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived in Britain Sunday, ahead of Tuesday’s first round of inoculations for health care workers and the elderly 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 09:01 AM
A Malay couple have lunch next to a graffiti tribute to Malaysian workers on the frontlines against the COVID-19 coronavirus at…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Asian Countries Handle New COVID-19 Cases without Lockdowns
Officials, backed by compliant local populations, are avoiding crowds, wearing masks and home schooling to stop late-2020 virus outbreaks from expanding
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 04:59 AM
People walk past a hospital Emergency room sign during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Americans Urged to Guard Against COVID as Trump's Lawyer Tests Positive
With a vaccine still weeks away, official tells Americans to wear masks and avoid crowds 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 12/06/2020 - 01:02 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Despite Promise, Few in US Adopting COVID-19 Exposure Apps

North Carolina' s cell phone app contact tracing SlowCOVIDNC is shown on Dec. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Scotland’s First Minister Visits Hospital Where First COVID Vaccine Will be Administered 

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits Western General Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pakistan Suspends Senior Hospital Staff After Oxygen Shortage Kills 6 COVID Patients

A worker fills oxygen tanks for use in hospitals in Peshawar, Pakistan, Dec. 7, 2020.
USA

Fauci's Plea 'Wear a Mask' Tops List of 2020 Notable Quotes

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Makes Final Preparations for First Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations

Specialist freezers await distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to the NHS

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power