COVID-19 Pandemic

Sheriff: Defiant NYC Bar Owner Struck Deputy With his Car 

By Associated Press
December 06, 2020 10:39 AM
Mac's Public House co-owner Danny Presti is taken away in handcuffs after being arrested by New York City sheriff's deputies,…
FILE - Mac's Public House co-owner Danny Presti is taken away in handcuffs after being arrested by New York City sheriff's deputies, Dec. 1, 2020, in the Staten Island borough of New York.

NEW YORK - The co-owner of a New York City bar that authorities said has been defying coronavirus restrictions was taken into custody early Sunday after running over a deputy with a car, authorities said. 

Danny Presti fled from his bar, Mac's Public House, after deputies observed patrons entering the establishment Saturday night in violation of city and state closure orders, Sheriff Joseph Fucito said.  

Deputies attempted to arrest Presti as he left the bar early Sunday, but Presti got into his car, struck a deputy and kept driving for about 100 yards even as the deputy was left hanging onto the hood, Fucito said. 

Presti, 34, was eventually stopped and apprehended, the sheriff said. Charges against him were pending. 

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The deputy's condition wasn't immediately available. 

An email seeking comment was sent to an attorney representing the bar's owners. 

The Staten Island bar was the site of protests last week after the sheriff's office said plainclothes officers were able to go inside and order food and beverages on Tuesday. Presti was arrested at the time. 

The tavern is in an area designated by Governor Andrew Cuomo as an orange zone because of spiking COVID-19 rates and was not supposed to be serving customers indoors. But the owners had declared the bar an "autonomous zone," a nod to protesters who claimed control over a Seattle neighborhood in June. 

 

Related Stories

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk by a moral depicting China's skyscrapers along a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
China Gearing Up for COVID Vaccine Program
A million Chinese healthcare workers have already been vaccinated
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 12/06/2020 - 05:58 AM
Britain's PM Johnson sees coronavirus vaccine manufacturing process in Wrexham
00:25:00
Archive
Britain OK's COVID-19 Vaccine - Virus Surges Globally
Issues in the News moderator Michael Williams, Contributor to CBS Radio in Washington with panelists Linda Feldmann, Washington Bureau Chief for the Christian Science Monitor and Jonathan Broder, Contributing Editor for Congressional Quarterly deliberate the latest top stories of the week including Britain becomes the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine, with plans to roll out 800,000 doses of the vaccine before the end of the year to the most vulnerable groups.
COVID Long Haulers Suffer Long-Term Coronavirus Effects
00:03:10
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID 'Long Haulers' Suffer Symptoms Months After Recovery, Doctors Say
Recent research found that about a third of patients who survived COVID developed alterations of brain function
Default Author Profile
By Anna Nelson
Fri, 12/04/2020 - 11:22 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Sheriff: Defiant NYC Bar Owner Struck Deputy With his Car 

Mac's Public House co-owner Danny Presti is taken away in handcuffs after being arrested by New York City sheriff's deputies,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Gearing Up for COVID Vaccine Program

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk by a moral depicting China's skyscrapers along a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

ER Visits, Long Waits Climb for US Kids in Mental Health Crisis

Claire Tillberg, stands for a portrait outside her family's home, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in a Boston suburb. The coronavirus…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus Cases Continue Climbing in US During Holiday Season

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec…
Europe

St. Nicholas Tradition Triumphs Over COVID-19 in Prague

Members of the new circus company Cirk La Putyka, dressed as Saint Nicholases entertain people during their drive-thru…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power