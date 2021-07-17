COVID-19 Pandemic

Sydney, Vietnam Impose Tighter COVID-19 Lockdowns

By VOA News
July 17, 2021 12:59 PM
A woman receives a shot of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Hanoi, Vietnam, June 27, 2021.
A woman receives a shot of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Hanoi, Vietnam, June 27, 2021.

More stringent COVID-19 containment measures were being imposed in Sydney, Australia, starting Saturday, as cases of infections continued to rise in the third week of a citywide lockdown.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters Saturday the new restrictions would take effect at midnight local time Saturday and remain in effect until the end of July.

Officials ordered the shutdown of building sites and non-essential retail businesses, restrictions that also apply to Sydney’s surrounding communities in New South Wales.  

City resident Thomas Lim washes the face of his Pomeranian puppy named "Ohoh" at a public restroom sink, after the dog got dirty while out for exercise, during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, July 15, 2021.
Tougher COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Imposed on Australia’s Biggest City
12 million Australians are living under COVID-19 lockdown measures as delta variant crisis continues in its two most populous states

Residents in the Sydney suburbs of Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Liverpool are prohibited from traveling outside their communities unless they are health care workers or emergency responders. 

Vietnam is also reportedly imposing new restrictions as it grapples with its worst COVID-19 outbreak to date.

The government announced Saturday that it would impose two-week travel restrictions in 16 southern provinces beginning Monday, according to Reuters.

"The curbs are to protect people's health," the government reportedly said in a statement.

Frustration mounted Saturday among travelers one day after Britain announced it was reversing plans to ease coronavirus travel restrictions on Monday. British officials said the plans were scrapped over concerns about the beta variant first identified in South Africa.

FILE - COVID-19 vaccines arrive to be destroyed, in Lilongwe, Malawi, May 19, 2021.
Malawi Adds More COVID-19 Vaccines in Attempt to Stem Surge
AstraZeneca vaccine ran out so now the nation is going to begin using Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sputnik, Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines

Travelers arriving from France must stay in isolation for 10 days upon entering Britain even if they are fully vaccinated, the UK government announced as it also fights to contain the highly contagious delta variant that is driving a spike in infections in the country.

Meanwhile, the UK’s health secretary who leads the country’s coronavirus response, Sajid Javid, said Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.

Elsewhere, the first of 11,000 athletes are just starting to arrive for the Summer Olympic Games that are set to kick off next week in Tokyo, but there is worry that the Games could become a superspreader event after an unidentified person inside the Olympic Village tested positive for the coronavirus. The person is reportedly not an athlete, but someone from abroad helping to organize the games.

“The case is one of 15 new positive results among games participants and workers reported on Saturday, the highest daily count since the committee started compiling figures on July 1,” Kyodo news service reported.  

“There have been a total of 45 COVID-19 infections announced by organizers since July 1,” according to Kyodo.  

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 13: A sign asks people to get the Covid vaccine in a Brooklyn neighborhood which is witnessing a rise…
US Experiencing ‘A Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’
Could the UK and the Olympics become superspreaders?

The U.S. is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus among unvaccinated people is largely responsible for the outbreak.  

Four states with low vaccination rates were responsible for 40% of last week’s new cases, but cases have risen in all 50 states, officials say. 

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday that last week the U.S. had a daily average of 26,000 new cases. She said the outbreak has become “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Later Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden repeated Walensky’s assessment, saying, “The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated.”

A group of international government advisers say they are concerned about England’s plans to lift virtually all its pandemic restrictions Monday. The advisers believe that would leave Britain susceptible to new coronavirus variants, possibly transforming the country into a superspreader location.

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center said Saturday that there have been more than 4 million global COVID-19 deaths. Nearly 190 million cases have been confirmed, according to Johns Hopkins. 

Some information for this report came from Associated Press and Reuters.

 

Related Stories

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 13: A sign asks people to get the Covid vaccine in a Brooklyn neighborhood which is witnessing a rise…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Experiencing ‘A Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’
Could the UK and the Olympics become superspreaders?
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/17/2021 - 05:57 AM
A student reacts as a medical worker administers a shot of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign for…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID Vaccination Rate ‘Must Increase Rapidly’, WHO, Red Cross Warn
Warning comes as Myanmar experiences ‘crippling COVID-19 crisis’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/16/2021 - 08:52 AM
City resident Thomas Lim washes the face of his Pomeranian puppy named "Ohoh" at a public restroom sink, after the dog got dirty while out for exercise, during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, July 15, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Tougher COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Imposed on Australia’s Biggest City
12 million Australians are living under COVID-19 lockdown measures as delta variant crisis continues in its two most populous states
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 07/17/2021 - 07:17 AM
FILE - COVID-19 vaccines arrive to be destroyed, in Lilongwe, Malawi, May 19, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Malawi Adds More COVID-19 Vaccines in Attempt to Stem Surge
AstraZeneca vaccine ran out so now the nation is going to begin using Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sputnik, Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines
Lameck Masina
By Lameck Masina
Sat, 07/17/2021 - 12:15 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a virtual meeting, part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, July 16, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
APEC Leaders Vow to Accelerate Access to COVID Vaccines
Leaders of 21-member group vow to redouble efforts to expand vaccine manufacture and supply
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 07/16/2021 - 11:50 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Sydney, Vietnam Impose Tighter COVID-19 Lockdowns

A woman receives a shot of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Hanoi, Vietnam, June 27, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Malawi Adds More COVID-19 Vaccines in Attempt to Stem Surge

FILE - COVID-19 vaccines arrive to be destroyed, in Lilongwe, Malawi, May 19, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tougher COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Imposed on Australia’s Biggest City

City resident Thomas Lim washes the face of his Pomeranian puppy named "Ohoh" at a public restroom sink, after the dog got dirty while out for exercise, during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, July 15, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Experiencing ‘A Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 13: A sign asks people to get the Covid vaccine in a Brooklyn neighborhood which is witnessing a rise…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccine Mandates Prompt Sharp Legal Debate

FILE - In this April 8, 2021, file photo, a Northwell Health registered nurses fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power