COVID-19 Pandemic

Thailand Announces Overnight Curfew to Fight COVID Surge

By VOA News
July 09, 2021 11:39 AM
Locals wait in line overnight for free coronavirus testing at Wat Phra Si Mahathat temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, July 9,…
Locals wait in line overnight for free coronavirus testing at Wat Phra Si Mahathat temple in Bangkok, Thailand, July 9, 2021, as faced with rapidly rising numbers of new coronavirus infections, major Asia-Pacific cities implemented new restrictions.

Thai government officials Friday announced a seven-hour overnight curfew in the capital, Bangkok, and at least six surrounding provinces as COVID-19 surges in the nation.  

The announcement came following a lengthy meeting of Thailand’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). In a televised statement, CCSA spokesman Natapanu Nopakun said the curfew will run from 9pm to 4am beginning Monday, July 12.

The curfew includes the closing of public transportation networks and all businesses except supermarkets, restaurants, banks, pharmacies and electronics stores which are considered essential.  

People have been asked to work from home and leave their houses for only essential purposes, and public gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. Non-essential travel has been banned as well.

Thailand reported 9,276 new daily cases and 72 deaths Friday, as it battles a severe third wave of infections.  

Those new restrictions come as Vietnam Friday enacted a two-week lockdown on movement in Ho Chi Minh City to battle a its own growing COVID-19 outbreak. Hanoi also announced plans to vaccinate 50 percent of its adult population by the end of the year and set a goal of vaccinating 70 percent of its population by next March.  

The country of 100 million had registered fewer than 3,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as of April. As of Friday, Vietnam had 24,810 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 104 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center.

France battles delta variant

Meanwhile, France’s health minister said Friday he expects the highly contagious delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 to become the dominant strain in the nation by Saturday.

In an interview with French radio, Health Minister Health Minister Olivier Veran said the delta variant, originally identified in India, already accounted for nearly 50 percent of the new COVID-19 cases in France as of Thursday. The variant has been found to be as much as 60 percent for contagious that the original virus.

Veran also said he expects a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections to hit France, as soon as later this month. He said senior government ministers will meet Monday to discuss the threat and will consider, among other actions, the possibility of making vaccinations compulsory for health workers and care takers.

White House sends vaccines to Moldova

Also on Friday, White House officials told VOA the United States is sending 500,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Moldova. The officials said the shipment will be the first of the U.S. commitment to send 60 million doses of vaccine to Europe.

Related Stories

A health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Center in Bangkok,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thailand Starts Human Trials of Homegrown COVID-19 Vaccines
Officials and developers hope shots will be ready in time to give booster shots tailored to the virus’s variants by next year
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 04:38 AM
People receive the first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Thailand start a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thailand Debuts Locally Made AstraZeneca, But Supplies Are Tight
The government has said it will produce 6 million doses in June, then 10 million doses each month from July to November, and 5 million doses in December
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/07/2021 - 03:50 PM
In this photo released by Department of Corrections, an empty room is seen at COVID-19 prisoners field hospital set up at…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thailand Virus Infections Hit Record as Vaccine Rollout Stutters
The government has ordered restaurants and bars to close and urged people to stay home, leaving Thailand's tourist and services economy on the brink
Default Author Profile
By Vijitra Duangdee
Thu, 05/13/2021 - 09:59 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Myanmar Struggles to Contain COVID Outbreak

People queue with their oxygen tanks outside an oxygen refill station in Pazundaung township in Yangon, Myanmar, July 11, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Cases Linked to Southern Baptist Convention Meeting

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2021, file photo, people attend the morning session of the Southern Baptist Convention…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO, US Name Malawi a High Risk COVID-19 Country as Cases Spike

Members of the COVID Response Private Citizens Initiative donate medical equipment at a public hospital in Malawi. (COVID Response Private Citizens Initiative)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Countries Struggle with COVID-19 Spike

People queue in line to wait for the coronavirus testing at a Public Health Center in Seoul, South Korea, July 9, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thailand Announces Overnight Curfew to Fight COVID Surge

Locals wait in line overnight for free coronavirus testing at Wat Phra Si Mahathat temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, July 9,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power