COVID-19 Pandemic

Thailand Debuts Locally Made AstraZeneca, But Supplies Are Tight

By Associated Press
June 07, 2021 03:50 PM
People receive the first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Thailand start a…
People receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as Thailand starts a mass inoculation, at a gymnasium inside the Thammasat University in Pathum Thani, Thailand, June 7, 2021.

BANGKOK - Health authorities in Thailand began their much-anticipated mass rollout of locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines on Monday, but it appeared that supplies were falling short of demand from patients who had scheduled vaccinations for this week. 

Hospitals in various parts of the country have been posting notices for several days that some scheduled appointments would be delayed, adding to existing public skepticism about how many doses Siam Bioscience would be able to produce each month.  

The government has said it will produce 6 million doses in June, then 10 million doses each month from July to November, and 5 million doses in December. 

"The vaccines will be delivered as planned," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told reporters Monday morning as he paid a visit to a vaccination station at an indoor stadium in the capital, Bangkok. 

Prayuth's government has come under fierce criticism for failure to secure timely and sufficient vaccine supplies. It also faces criticism for its reliance on Siam Bioscience, which is owned by the country's king and had no previous experience in vaccine production. 

A person receives the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Thailand…
A person receives the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as Thailand starts a mass inoculation at a gymnasium inside the Siam paragon Shopping center, Bangkok, Thailand, June 7, 2021.

Prayuth said the Health Ministry had confirmed that vaccinations could begin Monday in every province, and vaccines would be allocated according to the infection rate in each area. 

Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, reported that 143,116 people nationwide had received vaccinations Monday by midday, about half of them 60 years of age or older. 

The stadium vaccination station Prayuth visited can provide 1,500 shots a day, said Mongkon Wanitphakdeedecha, director of Vichaivej International Hospital, who was supervising the operation. He said they have three days' supply on hand, but he did not know if other sites had enough for more than one day. 

One of the people getting vaccinated there was Kanokarn Chueboonchart, who said afterward that she felt no side effects. 

"I am working at a bank and I must meet with customers," she said. "So now that I have received the shot, I feel a bit better, knowing that the vaccine will give me some protection." 

Thailand last year had been considered a success story in containing the spread of the virus and limiting the number of related deaths. It had originally planned to obtain supplies to cover just 20% of the country's 69 million people, with most available only in the second half of this year. 

However, a surge of the coronavirus beginning in April has been devastating and underlined the need for a more ambitious vaccination campaign. The surge has accounted for 84% of the 179,886 total confirmed cases in Thailand since January 2020, and 92.5% of the total of 1,269 related deaths. 

The government has now targeted vaccinating 70% of the population this year, a figure believed to confer herd immunity against the disease. 

As of Monday, Thailand had reported giving a total of 4.22 million vaccinations, with just more than 4% of the country's 70 million people receiving at least one jab. 

The government has been scrambling to obtain additional supplies to supplement the Chinese-made Sinovac it has been using so far and the AstraZeneca now coming onstream. It has said it has been in negotiations with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. 

China has supplied 6.5 million doses of Sinovac to Thailand, including 500,000 doses that arrived Saturday. 

Siam Bioscience was reported to have delivered its first 1.8 million doses to AstraZeneca's local office last Wednesday, which were then turned over to the Health Ministry on Friday. Up-to-date data on how much had been delivered by Monday to the various provinces was not available. 
 

Related Stories

In this photo released by Department of Corrections, an empty room is seen at COVID-19 prisoners field hospital set up at…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thailand Virus Infections Hit Record as Vaccine Rollout Stutters
The government has ordered restaurants and bars to close and urged people to stay home, leaving Thailand's tourist and services economy on the brink
Default Author Profile
By Vijitra Duangdee
Thu, 05/13/2021 - 09:59 PM
Two men enjoy the city skyline view on the 314-meter high rooftop terrace of the Mahanakhon building in Bangkok on November 11,…
East Asia Pacific
Overseas and Overlooked, Americans in Thailand Seek Vaccines    
Watching stateside vaccine rollouts from afar, expats urge Biden administration to supply doses to US embassy in Bangkok as a pilot program for eventually inoculating millions of US citizens living abroad
Default Author Profile
By Warangkana Chomchuen
Mon, 05/10/2021 - 07:34 PM
Outbreak of the COVID-19 in Bangkok
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thailand Sets Daily Record of COVID-19 Deaths for Second Day
Authorities step up the response to a rapid third wave of infections
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 04/25/2021 - 04:08 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thailand Debuts Locally Made AstraZeneca, But Supplies Are Tight

People receive the first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Thailand start a…
Student Union

Heart Disease Seen in Some Younger COVID-19 Patients

FILE - A sign at the University of Vermont reminds students to monitor their symptoms during the coronavirus pandemic, in Burlington, Vermont, April 27, 2021.
Europe

To the Beach! Spain Opens Borders to Tourists, Cruise Ships

Tourists enjoy the beach at the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca, Spain, Monday, June 7, 2021. Spain is jumpstarting its…
South & Central Asia

Indian Cities Reopen Cautiously, But Not Many People Venture Out

Shops in a Delhi market gear up to open, June 7, 2021, after a devastating second wave shut the city for nearly two months.
Europe

Greece Deploys Drones to Stop Partygoers From Breaching COVID Rules

A woman sunbathes at Falaserna (Phalasarna) beach on the western coast of Crete island on May 15, 2021. - Tourists basked in…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power