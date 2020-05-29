COVID-19 Pandemic

Tokyo Set to Allow More Businesses to Reopen

By VOA News
May 29, 2020 12:55 PM
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus keep social distancing as they wait to buy sushi…
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus keep social distancing as they wait to buy sushi in Yokohama, near Tokyo, May 28, 2020.

Tokyo officials announced Friday that, beginning Monday, they will allow additional businesses, including theaters, cinemas, fitness gyms and retailers to reopen after a coronavirus state of emergency ended this week.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared an end to a seven-week emergency, saying COVID-19 infections have subsided enough to resume social and economic activity under a "new normal" requiring physical distancing and other disease prevention measures.

At a news briefing, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the city is now ready to move to Step 2 of a three-phase plan to gradually reopen businesses in the city. But as Tokyo reported 22 new coronavirus cases Friday, she raised concerns of an underlying risk and a possible second wave of infections.

Medical workers react as they watch the Blue-Impulse aerobatic team of Japan Air Self-Defense Force as they salute the medical workers at the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus disease in Tokyo, Japan, May 29, 2020.

While Koike said infections are not accelerating and Tokyo hospitals now have space, she urged residents to keep their guard up and take ample precautions as they now must live "with corona." She said with no vaccine or reliable treatment yet available, "the only measure we can take against the spread of the virus is, at the end of the day, up to our own strong will and actions."

Koike said we all must "live alongside corona ... with appropriate fear."

In the city of Kitakyushu in southern Japan, 43 new cases were reported this week after a three-week hiatus, prompting the city to close some businesses again.

Koike said libraries, museums and schools — considered to be lowest risk — reopened in Tokyo this week. Under Step 2, theaters, cinemas, fitness gyms, private tutoring schools and retailers can resume businesses, and some gatherings can take place as well.

Night clubs, karaoke and live music houses, which are considered more prone to infections, will be last and their safety guidelines are still being worked out.

Even though its emergency measures only involved requests for social distancing and some business closures, Japan so far has about 16,700 cases and 870 deaths, significantly fewer than many other countries. 
 

Related Stories

A public screen shows Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaking at a press conference Monday, May 25, 2020, in Tokyo. Abe…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Japan to Lift Coronavirus State of Emergency for Tokyo 
Tokyo and surrounding prefectures emerge from emergency decree imposed on April 7 because of the coronavirus pandemic   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 08:22
FILE - A lab technician wearing protective gear puts a swab into a container during a demonstration of a swab test for the COVID-19 virus, in Tokyo, Japan, May 8, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Japan to Start COVID-19 Antibody Testing Next Month
Country's health ministry says 10,000 tests will focus on residents of Tokyo, Osaka and Miyagi prefectures
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 14:30
A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, May 11, 2020…
Economy & Business
Japanese Economy Officially in Recession
Coronavirus pandemic pushes Japan into worst economic state since 2015
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 05:16
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Africa

Report Clearing Soldiers in South African Man's Death Sparks Anger

FILE PHOTO: A member of the South African National Defence Force looks on during a patrol in an attempt to enforce a nationwide…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WFP Warns COVID-19 Pandemic Could Mean a Food Crisis in Latin America

A food vendor tells shoppers he can't accept their debit cards, the most common form of payment due to inflation, during an electricity blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Power and communications outages continue to hit…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tokyo Set to Allow More Businesses to Reopen

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus keep social distancing as they wait to buy sushi…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Consumer Spending Sinks by Record 13.6% in Face of Virus

Shoppers walk in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet) Walmart says it will stop selling ammunition for handguns and assault-style weapons.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Travel Disruptions Challenge Global Transplant Deliveries

In this May 19, 2020 photo, Israeli courier Mishel Zrian, right, receives bone marrow at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv,…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power