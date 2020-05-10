COVID-19 Pandemic

Top US Aides Take Coronavirus Precautions 

By Ken Bredemeier
Updated May 10, 2020 01:00 PM
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listens as President Donald Trump speaks…
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, March 22, 2020, in Washington.

Key U.S. health officials working at the White House are quarantining after being exposed in recent days to people who have contracted the virus. 

Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, is quarantining after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is now self-quarantining for two weeks after he also was exposed to a person at the White House who had tested positive. 

FILE - President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, April 22, 2020.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the government’s most prominent voices explaining the scope of the pandemic to the American public, says he is adopting a "modified quarantine" after what he said was a "low risk" contact with the White House staffer who tested positive for Covid-19. 

Fauci’s “low risk" assessment means he had not been close to a person who tested positive. 

Fauci said he would stay at home and telework, wearing a mask continually, for 14 days, and plans to be tested every day. 

The officials are the latest at the White House to take coronavirus precautions. A valet to President Donald Trump has tested positive as has Katie Miller, the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence. 

Both Trump and Pence have been tested regularly, every day recently, but their tests have been negative. 

Related Stories

FILE - This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Approves New Coronavirus Antigen Test With Fast Results
Antigen tests developed by Quidel can rapidly detect fragments of virus proteins in samples collected from swabs swiped inside the nasal cavity, FDA says
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/09/2020 - 18:37
Su-30SM, Su-34 and Su-35S combat aircraft fly in formation during an air parade on Victory Day in central Moscow
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Forces Russia to Curtail Celebrating Soviet Victory Over Nazi Germany
Belarus proceeds with massive celebration, despite high coronavirus infection rate
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 05/09/2020 - 15:34
Animated Coronavirus Monster Has Kids Running for the Soap
00:03:32
COVID-19 Pandemic
Animated Coronavirus Monster Has Kids Running for the Soap
Filmmaker wanted to make virus impact come alive for children and also empower them to prevent it
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 22:44
Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing a person being injected as part of the first human…
COVID-19 Pandemic
In Coronavirus Vaccine Hunt, a Race to Be First
If scientists create cure for COVID-19, who will have access to it?
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 19:39
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Iran Waiting to Hear from US About Prisoner Exchange 

Volunteers wearing protective clothing, take part in disinfecting a village during the coronavirus outbreak, in the outskirts…
Economy & Business

White House: US Jobless Rate Could Hit 25% Amid COVID-19 

Empty chairs lines a sidewalk outside a restaurant Washington's Georgetown district, April 29, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Five Players Test Positive for Coronavirus in Spain 

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LFILE - General view of the match ball before the match between VIllarreal and Atletico Madrid at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain, Dec. 6, 2019. a Liga Santander - VIllarreal v Atletico Madrid - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain -…
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Korea Warns of Possible ‘Second Wave’ of COVID 

A man wearing a face mask takes pictures of a temporary closed dance club in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, May 10, 2020. South…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Singapore's Coronavirus Outbreak Sends Malaysia Scrambling to Test Migrant Workers 

Police officers wearing protective suits pick up an illegal immigrant from an apartment under enhanced lockdown, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 1, 2020.