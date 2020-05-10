Top US Aides Take Coronavirus Precautions 

Key U.S. health officials working at the White House are quarantining after being exposed in recent days to people who have contracted the virus.

Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, is quarantining after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is now self-quarantining for two weeks after he also was exposed to a person at the White House who had tested positive.

FILE - President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, April 22, 2020.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the government’s most prominent voices explaining the scope of the pandemic to the American public, says he is adopting a "modified quarantine" after what he said was a "low risk" contact with the White House staffer who tested positive for Covid-19.

Fauci’s “low risk" assessment means he had not been close to a person who tested positive.

Fauci said he would stay at home and telework, wearing a mask continually, for 14 days, and plans to be tested every day.

The officials are the latest at the White House to take coronavirus precautions. A valet to President Donald Trump has tested positive as has Katie Miller, the press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence.

Both Trump and Pence have been tested regularly, every day recently, but their tests have been negative.