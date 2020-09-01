COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Administration to Send New COVID-19 Rapid Tests to State Leaders

By VOA News
September 01, 2020 03:58 PM
Materials for COVD-19 testing from Abbott Laboratories, U.S. Cotton, and Puritan are displayed as President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 11, 2020, in Washington.
FILE - Materials for COVD-19 testing from Abbott Laboratories, U.S. Cotton, and Puritan are displayed as President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 11, 2020, in Washington.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that an “overwhelming majority” of the rapid COVID-19 tests it purchased from Abbott Laboratories last month will be sent to state leaders in an effort to support the reopening of what it calls “critical infrastructure” around the United States.

In a $750 million dollar deal, the U.S. government acquired 150 million tests from Abbott, which will begin distributing the tests later this month. The company says it is ramping up production and is set to produce more than 50 million tests per month by October to meet high demand. The COVID-19 disease is caused by the coronavirus.

Government officials say that assisting the reopening of schools and daycare centers along with providing tests for first responders and populations with special needs are top priorities.

The test, which was granted emergency-use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration last week, takes just 15 minutes to produce results and has shown to correctly diagnose positive cases of the coronavirus approximately 97% of the time.

Abbott says the rapid test uses the same technology as a pregnancy test, but instead of using hormones to tell whether someone is pregnant, the antigen test looks for the presence of proteins in saliva or mucus to tell if someone is positive for COVID-19.

Government officials say they are confident that the easy-to-use test, which costs just $5, will help to cut down on the lengthy wait times many Americans were subjected to this year when their tests had to be sent to labs around the country for processing.

Currently, the test has only been approved for usage in doctors’ offices, emergency rooms, and schools.

 

Related Stories

A medical worker gives coronavirus vaccine candidate to a volunteer during a trial at a community health center in Bandung,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Several COVID-19 Vaccines Enter Final Testing Stage
Experimental vaccines must pass tests that are more stringent than those in other trials because they’ll be administered to healthy people
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/01/2020 - 14:53
With Community Pools Closed Due to COVID, People Rent Out Their Own
00:03:12
USA
People Rent Out Their Pools to Stay Afloat During COVID
Business is booming for the creators of an app that allows people to rent out their private pools for a few hours
Default Author Profile
By Maxim Moskalkov
Tue, 09/01/2020 - 06:32
An activist sits among flags placed near the Washington Monument to memorialize the 180,000 people who have died in from the Covid-19 pandemic in the U.S. Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Passes 6 Million Cases of Coronavirus
New infections in France put the reopening of schools in jeopardy
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 19:55
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Administration to Send New COVID-19 Rapid Tests to State Leaders

Materials for COVD-19 testing from Abbott Laboratories, U.S. Cotton, and Puritan are displayed as President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 11, 2020, in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Can I Use a Face Shield Instead of a Mask?

Security guards wearing face shields require people have their body temperature checked at an entrance of a shopping centre,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Several COVID-19 Vaccines Enter Final Testing Stage

A medical worker gives coronavirus vaccine candidate to a volunteer during a trial at a community health center in Bandung,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Brings Hard Times for Farmers, Worsening Hunger

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 8/14/20 Homelessness continues to be an ongoing social issue as the Coronavirus Pandemic has…
Africa

Cameroon Warns Against COVID Quacks

Boxes with concoctions made by Samuel Kleda, Archbishop of Douala, who claims that they have helped treat COVID-19 patients, in Douala, Cameroon, June 9, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power