COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Signs Order Restricting Immigration

By Steve Herman
April 22, 2020 10:01 PM
US President Donald Trump reacts during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady…
US President Donald Trump during the daily briefing on COVID-19 in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 22, 2020, in Washington, DC.

WHITE HOUSE - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order restricting immigration for a period of 60 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens," Trump told reporters. “It will also preserve our health care resources for American patients.”

The president characterized the action as “very powerful.” However, it does not apply to any nonimmigrant visas, including those allowing temporary workers into the country for seasonal jobs in agriculture.

It also exempts health professionals and wealthy investors seeking to move to the country. It does halt permanent resident visas (known as green cards) for parents of U.S. citizens and permanent residents, but not spouses.

The order also excludes from suspension the cases of those who are in the country seeking to change their immigration status.

At the start of Wednesday’s briefing, Trump compelled the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to clarify remarks that a second wave of the coronavirus in the winter could be worse than the first one.

“I’m accurately quoted in The Washington Post,” said Robert Redfield, at the White House briefing room podium, when pressed by a reporter.

FILE - Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He said he meant to explain that a season of COVID-19 combined with influenza “was going to be complicated, or difficult.”

Trump initially said Redfield was misquoted and then took issue with the newspaper’s headline about its interview with the CDC director.

The president repeatedly insisted Wednesday that any second wave of the coronavirus would not be as bad.

“If it comes back, though, it won’t be coming back in the form that it was. It will come back in smaller doses we can contain,” Trump said. “But in my opinion from everything that I have seen it can never be like anything we witnessed right now. … It might not come back at all.”

However, when Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, was asked by the president if there is a good chance COVID-19 will not return, she replied: “We don’t know.”

Asked by a reporter about the top official of the government’s key vaccine agency being shuffled to another job for reportedly resisting the promotion of unproven treatments promoted by the president, Trump said, “I’ve never heard of him. I don’t know who he is.”

Immunologist Rick Bright, who was leading a government effort to help develop a COVID-19 vaccine, has filed a whistleblower complaint, contending he was transferred from two key posts this week for questioning Trump’s desire to make chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine widely available before such drugs are scientifically tested for efficacy with the coronavirus.

“I believe this transfer was in response to my insistence that the government invest the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the COVID-19 pandemic into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit,” Bright said in a statement released Wednesday by a law firm. “I am speaking out because to combat this deadly virus, science — not politics or cronyism — has to lead the way.”

The career official said he had also resisted “efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections.”

Bright was the director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response.

The coronavirus has killed more than 46,000 people in the United States, the most reported by any country. In total, more than 840,000 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the country.

Patsy Widakuswara contributed to this story.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Far-Right Hackers Publish 25,000 Email Addresses Allegedly Tied to COVID Fight
WHO, NIH and Gates Foundation among the groups hacked
Default Author Profile
By Kenneth Schwartz
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 21:30
On Dec. 2, 2019, the 15-member Security Council, shown on Nov. 20, 2019, urged all states "not to intervene in the conflict or to take measures that would exacerbate the conflict" jn Libya.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Draft COVID-19 Resolution Submitted to UN Security Council
It urges 'enhanced coordination' and general cessation of hostilities in conflicts on council's agenda, in face of coronavirus pandemic
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 17:50
Volunteers disinfects the historical Badshahi Mosque ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Lahore, Pakistan,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Pledges Support to Pakistan in Fight Against COVID-19 
Washington has already announced more than $10 million in financial assistance for Islamabad to counter virus
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 17:59
A smartphone belonging to Drew Grande, 40, of Cranston, R.I., shows notes he made for contact tracing Wednesday, April 15, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic
New York to Launch Massive COVID-19 Tracing Program 
Michael Bloomberg to coordinate, help fund initiative to trace virus infections in bid to slow the spread   
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 16:49
Steve Herman
Written By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Signs Order Restricting Immigration

US President Donald Trump reacts during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Far-Right Hackers Publish 25,000 Email Addresses Allegedly Tied to COVID Fight

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

People Flock to US Hardware Stores During Coronavirus Pandemic  

2--Customer Susan Buenaventura checks out painting supplies at Village Hardware in Alexandria, Virginia.(D. Block/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

South African President Unveils Historic Coronavirus Economic Stimulus

Children line up for food at a feeding scheme in Lavender Hill, Cape Town South Africa, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, during the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Study Suggests COVID-19 Treatment Trump Touted Is Not a Cure 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 26, 2020, medical staff shows o at the IHU Mediterranee Infection Institute in…