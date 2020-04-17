Trump’s Former Lawyer Scheduled for House Arrest After Prison’s COVID-19 Outbreak

The former personal lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump is set to be released early from his prison sentence because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the prison where he is serving time.

Michael Cohen, who is serving a three-year sentence, was scheduled to be released from the Otisville, New York, prison late next year.

He will serve the remainder of his time under house confinement.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax evasion, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress.

Cohen admitted he helped to arrange hush money payments to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. The president has denied the affairs.

Cohen will undergo a 14-day quarantine at the prison before he is released.