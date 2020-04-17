COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump’s Former Lawyer Scheduled for House Arrest After Prison’s COVID-19 Outbreak

By VOA News
April 17, 2020 03:05 AM
Michael Cohen, former attorney to President Donald Trump, holds a press conference outside his apartment building before…
FILE - Michael Cohen, former attorney to US President Donald Trump, holds a news conference outside his apartment building before departing to begin his prison term May 6, 2019, in New York.

The former personal lawyer of U.S. President Donald Trump is set to be released early from his prison sentence because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the prison where he is serving time.

Michael Cohen, who is serving a three-year sentence, was scheduled to be released from the Otisville, New York, prison late next year.

He will serve the remainder of his time under house confinement.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to tax evasion, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress.

Cohen admitted he helped to arrange hush money payments to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. The president has denied the affairs.

Cohen will undergo a 14-day quarantine at the prison before he is released.  

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump’s Former Lawyer Scheduled for House Arrest After Prison’s COVID-19 Outbreak

Michael Cohen, former attorney to President Donald Trump, holds a press conference outside his apartment building before…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Panama President Inaugurates New COVID-19 Hospital

An Institutional Protection Service staffer walks during the inauguration of the new "Panama Solidario" Integrated Hospital for…
COVID-19 Pandemic

45-Minute COVID-19 Tests Aid Remote Australian Aboriginal Communities

A COVID-19 signage is seen at a vehicle checkpoint on the Pacific Highway on the Queensland - New South Wales border in …
COVID-19 Pandemic

Wuhan Raises Number of COVID-19 Deaths, Cases

TOPSHOT - A man wears a face mask as people gather along the Yangtze river in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province on April 16…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil's President Fires Health Minister Following Weeks of COVID-19 Disagreements

Handout picture released by Agencia Brasil showing Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (L) and his new Health Minister Nelson…