UN Sends Aid to Venezuela as Country Faces Coronavirus Crisis

By VOA News
June 20, 2020 03:23 AM
A man gets his temperature taken as a measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, at the entrance of El Recreo mall in Caracas, Venezuela, June 17, 2020.
A man gets his temperature taken as a measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, at the entrance of El Recreo mall in Caracas, Venezuela, June 17, 2020.

UNICEF has sent a third shipment of humanitarian aid to Venezuela to help the country cope with the coronavirus crisis.

A plane with 90 tons of medicine, sanitation and water supplies landed in the capital, Caracas, on Friday.

"We are here in Maiquetía Airport in Caracas receiving the third cargo plane with humanitarian assistance for Venezuela in the framework of the response to COVID-19 and the general humanitarian response in the country," Peter Grohmann, U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Venezuela, said.

Friday’s shipment brought the total humanitarian aid to Venezuela to about 200 tons since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We hope that this [aid] will help the Venezuelan people in their fight against the coronavirus and in general to support them with their most urgent needs," Grohmann said.

Venezuela’s health system has had great difficulty bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control, since the Latin American country is under U.S. economic sanctions.

Caracas has confirmed about 3,600 infection cases with the virus, and 30 deaths. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
