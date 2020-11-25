COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Warns of ‘Shadow Pandemic’ as Domestic Violence Increases Globally

By VOA News
November 25, 2020 03:37 PM
A woman takes part in a demonstration marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Guatemala…
A woman takes part in a demonstration marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Guatemala City, Nov. 25, 2020.

Rallies were held around the world Wednesday on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

This year, activists are noting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on domestic violence. The theme for 2020 is “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!”

“As countries implemented lockdown measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, violence against women, especially domestic violence, intensified – in some countries, calls to help lines have increased fivefold. In others, formal reports of domestic violence have decreased as survivors find it harder to seek help and access support through the regular channels,” U.N. Women wrote on its website.

The U.N. is urging governments worldwide to ensure that they’re funding essential services for women who need help, calling domestic violence the “shadow pandemic” as the coronavirus continues to keep many families isolated.

French authorities reported that domestic violence cases registered with the government rose 42% during its first virus lockdown in the spring.

A report from U.N. Women in Arab states also noted increases in reports and fear of domestic violence since the pandemic began.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
USA

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Reworked for COVID-19 Restrictions

Macy's parade
USA

US Congress Running Out of Time to Address COVID-19 Economic Impact

People walk past a business that is closing following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Manhattan borough, New York, Aug. 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Jobless Benefit Claims Rise for 2nd Week in a Row

Envelopes from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Reemployment Assistance Program are shown, Nov. 5, 2020, in Surfside, Florida.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Christmas Traditions Axed as Pandemic Sweeps Rural Kansas

Dr. Beth Oller and nurse Heather Mackey put on protective gear as they prepare to make a house call in Kansas.
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Stepping Up Virus Testing on Imported Food Packaging

A worker wearing a mask and gloves stand near beef products from New Zealand packaged with a QR-code linked to its coronavirus…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power