COVID-19 Pandemic

US CDC Director Concerned About New Surge in Coronavirus Cases

By VOA News
March 22, 2021 03:02 PM
FILE PHOTO: People make their way through local restaurants during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York City…
FILE - People make their way through local restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic in New York City, March 11, 2021.

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday she is concerned the United States could be headed for an avoidable surge in coronavirus cases as more states relax prevention measures and more people travel around the country. 

During a virtual White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing, Rochelle Walensky said the U.S. saw the seven-day average of new daily cases climb to 53,800 over the past week, while the two-week average has wavered between 50,000 to 60,000 cases per day.  

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testifies during a Senate Health, Education,…
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 18, 2021.

Meanwhile, the CDC director said U.S. states are seeing an increasing number of new cases attributed to variant strains of the virus, particularly in California — the nation’s most populous state — where a new variant accounts for 52 percent of new infections. 

Walensky said, taken together, these statistics should be a warning sign to all Americans that the pandemic is not over.  

"I get it. We all want to return to our everyday activities and spend time with our family, friends and loved ones," she said. 

Walensky said the U.S. is at a critical point in the pandemic and is worried if the nation does not take the correct actions, it is headed for an "avoidable surge, just as we are seeing in Europe right now, and just as we are so aggressively scaling up vaccinations." The coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease. 

The White House task force reported 81 million people in the United States — nearly 25 percent — have received at least one vaccination and another 41 million people, about 13 percent, are fully vaccinated. Walensky said among those over 65 years of age, 69 percent have received at least one shot, while 42 percent are fully vaccinated.  

FILE PHOTO: A woman receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, at Jordan Downs in Los Angeles, California, U.S.,…
FILE - A woman receives a coronavirus vaccination at Jordan Downs in Los Angeles, California, March 10, 2021.

She said the statistics are showing the vaccines are working, as, for the first time since early in the pandemic began, a higher percentage of people under the age of 65 are showing up at emergency rooms. 

Also at the briefing, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he viewed the recent U.S. trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine as good news. Those trials showed the vaccine to be at least 79 percent effective among all adults, with no test subjects developing any serious side effects or any of the health effects reported elsewhere.  

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in the U.S. The company says it plans to seek clearance in the United States "in the coming weeks." 
 

Related Stories

A woman makes noise as she directs the bats away from power tower in Hpa-An, Karen State, Myanmar.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Scientists Chasing Origins of COVID-19 Add Southeast Asia to Search
Close relatives of the virus causing the pandemic have cropped up in Thailand and Cambodia, raising the odds of an origin outside of China
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Mon, 03/22/2021 - 07:33 AM
Healthcare worker prepares AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Sidoarjo near Surabaya
COVID-19 Pandemic
AstraZeneca: Vaccine Provides '100% Efficacy' Against Severe, Critical COVID-19 Disease
US continues as location with the most COVID infections
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/22/2021 - 06:08 AM
People walk near closed shops in Paris on March 20, 2021, on the first day of a new lockdown in France aimed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Several European Countries Under New COVID Lockdown Restrictions
Meanwhile, use of AstraZeneca vaccine resumes in some countries of the continent
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/19/2021 - 10:19 AM
A health worker prepares a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for people who live in a popular market area where a new…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Drugmakers Prepare COVID Vaccines Against Variants
Current vaccines still work, experts say, but companies are preparing just in case
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Wed, 03/17/2021 - 07:41 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

US CDC Director Concerned About New Surge in Coronavirus Cases

FILE PHOTO: People make their way through local restaurants during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York City…
COVID-19 Pandemic

EU Solidarity Breaks Down, States Complain of Unfair Vaccine Distribution

A man, wearing a protective face mask, receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Marcq-en…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Scientists Chasing Origins of COVID-19 Add Southeast Asia to Search

A woman makes noise as she directs the bats away from power tower in Hpa-An, Karen State, Myanmar.
COVID-19 Pandemic

AstraZeneca: Vaccine Provides '100% Efficacy' Against Severe, Critical COVID-19 Disease

Healthcare worker prepares AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Sidoarjo near Surabaya
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Floods Disrupt COVID-19 Vaccinations

A severe flood event affecting the state of New South Wales is seen in Sydney

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power