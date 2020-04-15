COVID-19 Pandemic

US Cut in WHO Funding Draws Criticism from World Leaders 

By VOA News
April 15, 2020 03:09 PM
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Feb. 6, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold funding to the World Health Organization is drawing criticism from world leaders, as coronavirus infections exceed 2 million worldwide.  

China said Wednesday that Trump’s decision would affect all countries, as the world faces a critical stage in combating the coronavirus pandemic. 

“This decision weakens the WHO’s capability and harms international cooperation,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. 

The comments from the Foreign Ministry followed Trump’s announcement Tuesday that WHO did not adequately investigate early reports of the virus in China. 

FILE - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas briefs the media during a news conference on current developments in the worldwide spread of the coronavirus at the foreign ministry in Berlin, March 17, 2020.

Germany joined the defense of the agency, with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas saying Wednesday that assigning blame “doesn’t help.” 

"We have to work closely together against #COVID19,” Maas tweeted.  “One of the best investments is to strengthen the @UN, especially the under-funded @WHO, for example for developing and distributing tests and vaccines." 

European Union policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted, “There is no reason justifying this move.” 

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said cutting resources for WHO during a world crisis is counterproductive.  

“Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences,” Guterres said. 

The U.S. is the world’s largest contributor to WHO, with its more than $400 million contribution in 2019, amounting to about 15% of the organization’s budget. 

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday he is “reviewing the impact on our work of any withdrawal of U.S. funding” and that the agency “will try to fill any gaps with partners.” 

Tedros said the need for global collaboration is paramount, maintaining, “When we are divided, the coronavirus exploits the cracks between us.”  

FILE PHOTO: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the coronavirus in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2020.

The WHO chief said the organization is “committed to serving the world’s people,” and added the agency “is grateful to the many nations, organizations and individuals who have expressed their support and commitment to WHO in recent days, including their financial commitment.”  

There are more than 2 million confirmed cases worldwide, but with difficulties in accessing tests in many areas, the true figure is surely higher. Johns Hopkins University statistics Wednesday put the worldwide death toll at more than 128,800. 

France said its own toll had surpassed 15,000 people, making it the fourth country to do so, along with the United States, Italy and Spain. 

Italy and Spain are among several European nations that have started to ease strict lockdowns meant to stop the spread of the virus, while France just extended its measures. 

In this April 9, 2020 photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom gives his coronavirus update.

Discussions of when and how to ease the restrictions are taking place in governments all over the world. In the western U.S. state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will only consider lifting lockdown orders when the number of hospitalizations decline for at least two weeks, testing is more widespread, more protective gear for health care workers is available, and officials have a better ability to track and isolate those who are infected. 

India announced Wednesday it plans to allow manufacturing and farming activity to resume in rural areas on April 20, while a nationwide lockdown remains in place until early next month. 

The differing measures reflect the path of the outbreak, with earlier hot spots seeing promising signs that the worst could be over, while other parts of the world are just starting to experience higher case numbers. 

Malawi's President Peter Mutharika addresses guests during his inauguration ceremony in Blantyre, Malawi, May 31, 2019.

This has been reflected in several new lockdown orders this week in Africa.  Malawi is among the latest, with President Peter Mutharika announcing Tuesday a 21-day order that begins Saturday. 

"I would like to urge you to fully comply with the measures because they are for the good of our country,” Mutharika said. 

On the economic front, the stay-at-home orders have led to a vast drop in oil consumption. 

The International Energy Agency issued a forecast Wednesday of a drop in demand for oil in April of 29 million barrels per day, reaching levels the world has not seen in 25 years.  

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she and other top officials are voluntarily cutting their salaries by 20% in a symbolic move acknowledging the country’s economic hardships in response to the outbreak. 

 

Related Stories

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a daily press briefing on COVID-19 at the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Chief Expresses Regret Over Trump Decision to Withhold Funding
The director-general says the organization is reviewing the impact of the funds
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 13:48
European High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, holds a virtual news conference in Brussels, March 31, 2020.
Europe
EU Blasts Trump's WHO Funding Cut, Fears It Worsens Pandemic
The European Union says Trump has 'no reason' to freeze WHO funding at this critical stage and calls for measures to promote unity instead of division
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 11:29
Reporters are seen complying with social distancing norms as President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, April 13, 2020, in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US WHO Funding Cut Affects All Nations, China Says
US President Trump accuses WHO of failing to act early
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 05:43
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Cut in WHO Funding Draws Criticism from World Leaders 

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya’s Ministry of Health Ramps Up Testing to Contain Covid-19

People walk across a bridge with a message written on the barriers advocating personal efforts to stem the spread of the COVID…
COVID-19 Pandemic

On Edge of Starvation, Hundreds of Zimbabweans in Botswana Want to Go Home

Immigrants in search of odd jobs line the streets in Gaborone. (Mqondisi Dube/VOA)
Europe

Rescheduled Tour de France Hoping to Make Nation Smile Again

Colombia's Egan Bernal wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, left, holds hands with Britain's Geraint Thomas after…
COVID-19 Pandemic

From Wax Jackets to Medical Gowns: Barbour Joins Coronavirus Battle

Workers at F.A.B.R.I.C., a non-profit organization providing resources for emerging fashion designers, fold a large roll of…