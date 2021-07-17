COVID-19 Pandemic

US Experiencing ‘A Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

By VOA News
July 17, 2021 05:57 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 13:
A sign asks people to get the COVID vaccine in a Brooklyn neighborhood which is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases on July 13, 2021, in New York City.

The U.S. is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus among unvaccinated people is largely responsible for the outbreak.

Four states with low vaccination rates were responsible for 40% of last week’s new cases, but cases have risen in all 50 states, officials say.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday that last week the U.S. had a daily average of 26,000 new cases. She said the outbreak has become “a pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Later Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden repeated Walensky’s assessment, saying, “The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated.”

A group of international government advisers say they are concerned about England’s plans to lift virtually all its pandemic restrictions Monday. The advisers believe that would leave Britain susceptible to new coronavirus variants, possibly transforming the country into a superspreader location.

Elsewhere, there is worry that Tokyo’s Olympics could become a superspreader event after an unidentified person inside the Olympic Village tested positive for the coronavirus. The person is reportedly not an athlete, but someone from abroad helping to organize the games.

“The case is one of 15 new positive results among games participants and workers reported on Saturday, the highest daily count since the committee started compiling figures on July 1,” Kyodo news service reported.

“There have been a total of 45 COVID-19 infections announced by organizers since July 1,” according to Kyodo.

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center said Saturday that there have been more than 4 million global COVID-19 deaths. More than 189 million cases have been confirmed, according to Johns Hopkins.  

VOA logo
By
VOA News
