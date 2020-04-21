COVID-19 Pandemic

US Lawmakers Close to Deal to Help Small Businesses, Hospitals

By VOA News
April 21, 2020 02:26 AM
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., speaks during a news conference on healthcare, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020…
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., speaks during a news conference on healthcare, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in Washington.

U.S. lawmakers are close to an agreement on a $450 billion package to help small businesses and hospitals in the latest move to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. 

The Senate could vote as early as Tuesday on the legislation. 

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said if the Senate gives its approval Tuesday, the House “could meet as early as Thursday” to consider the bill. 

The majority of the money would be targeted at small businesses that missed out on an earlier pool of rescue money.   

Under that program, if a business used the aid to pay employees during the next two months then the government will assume responsibility for the costs and the business will not have to pay it back.   

Officials want to help people stay employed and have businesses as ready as possible to ramp up their activity when it becomes safe for customers to return. 

A homeless panhandler checks his bucket for money along Wall Street where much of the Financial District stands empty as the coronavirus keeps financial markets and businesses mostly closed on April 20, 2020 in New York City.

The governors of several U.S. states have announced plans to begin relaxing stay-at-home orders, including some beginning next week. 

Some states have seen small protests calling for a return to regular economic activity. 

But the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned Monday that those who are ignoring the stay-at-home orders could be hurting the chances for economic recovery. 

“Unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery economically is not going happen,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” show.  “So what you do if you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike (in more coronavirus cases), you’re going to set yourself back."    

Trump has praised the protesters, saying that some governors “have gone too far” in imposing restrictions. 

Related Stories

U.S. President Donald Trump shows a packaging containing a swab to be used for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Says Getting Close to a Deal with Democrats on Coronavirus Stimulus
At a White House briefing, the president suggested there could be a resolution by Monday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 04/19/2020 - 18:58
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Lawmakers Close to Deal to Help Small Businesses, Hospitals

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., speaks during a news conference on healthcare, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Covid-related Medical Supplies Arrive in Argentina from China

A worker at the Manuel Belgrano public hospital stretches outside the public hospital on the outskirts of Buenos Aires,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Says US Suspending Immigration Due to Coronavirus

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April…
COVID-19 Pandemic

South Texas ER Doctor Self-Isolates in His Kids' Treehouse

Dr. Jason Barnes, top right, sits in his kids' treehouse while his family plays in their backyard Saturday, April 18, 2020, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Oregon Governor Forming Draft Plan to Reopen Economy

In this photo taken Wednesday, April 15, 2020, a woman jogs past a barricade outside a park in Salem, Ore. Oregon is in its…