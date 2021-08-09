COVID-19 Pandemic

US Military to Mandate COVID Vaccines by Mid-September

By VOA News
August 09, 2021 03:14 PM
FILE - U.S. Army soldiers prepare COVID-19 vaccine shots to be administered at a vaccination site in Miami, Florida, March 10, 2021. U.S. military members themselves will soon be required to get inoculated against COVID-19.
FILE - U.S. Army soldiers prepare COVID-19 vaccine shots to be administered at a vaccination site in Miami, Florida, March 10, 2021. U.S. military members themselves will soon be required to get inoculated against COVID-19.

The U.S. military will require service members to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by the middle of September.

In a memo to service members, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he would seek President Joe Biden’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September or as soon as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gives final approval to the Pfizer vaccine, "whichever comes first.”

FILE - In this July 21, 2021 file photo, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks at a press briefing at the Pentagon in…
FILE - In this July 21, 2021 file photo, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks at a press briefing at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

The memo urges troops to prepare for the requirement and Austin adds, "I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the President if l feel the need to do so.”

Biden said in a statement Monday that he strongly supports Austin’s message and said, “Being vaccinated will enable our service members to stay healthy, to better protect their families, and to ensure that our force is ready to operate anywhere in the world.”

The announcement comes a week and a half after Biden set new rules requiring federal workers to provide proof of vaccination or face regular testing and directed the Pentagon to look into requiring members of the military to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA is expected to give final approval to the Pfizer vaccine as soon as next month. Without that approval, the Pentagon would need a waiver from the president to make the vaccine mandatory.

The decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine adds that inoculation to a list of other vaccines that service members are already required to receive.

The U.S. military says around half the U.S. armed forces are fully vaccinated. The Air Force reports that more than 65% of its active duty forces are at least partially vaccinated, while the Navy has the highest vaccination rates with nearly three quarters of all active duty and reserve sailors inoculated with at least one shot.

Once the vaccine is mandated, military officials say a refusal can be punishable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, according to the Associated Press.

Service members can seek an exemption from the vaccine mandate for health and religious reasons.

VOA’s Jeff Seldin contributed to this report, which also includes information from the Associated Press and Reuters.

 

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 30, 2018 the Pentagon is seen from an airplane over Washington, DC. - The US…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Military Bracing for Pandemic to Resurge
Warnings about a second wave of coronavirus infections resounding with Pentagon
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 11:52 PM
FILE - This Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, shows a Russian Su-35 fighter jet taking off at Hemeimeem air base in Syria. In a world…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Adversaries Test U.S. Military Resolve Amid COVID Pandemic 
Iran, Russia and North Korea take hostile actions 
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 06:27 PM
Police look to stop an anti-lockdown protest as a COVID-19 outbreak affects Sydney
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australian Military Joins COVID-19 Lockdown Enforcement in Sydney
Minority groups fear soldiers' presence could be traumatizing
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 03:48 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Africa

Kenyan Aid Group Helps Women During Pandemic

FILE - Women queue for a planned distribution of food for those suffering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, at a site in the Kibera slum of Nairobi, Kenya, April 10, 2020.
The Americas

Canada Reopens Land Border to Vaccinated US Citizens

A line of vehicles wait to enter Canada at the Peace Arch border crossing in view of a Canadian flag made of flowers Monday,…
Arts & Culture

New Orleans Cancels Jazz Fest Due to COVID-19 Surges

Grace Demars receives a COVID-19 vaccine at North Oaks Medical Center as cases of the COVID-19 surge in Hammond, Louisiana, Aug. 5, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Injunction Allows Cruise Line to Ask Passengers About Vaccine Status

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings cruise ship Marina arrives at the Havana bay
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Judge Says Florida Can't Ban Cruise Ship's 'Vaccine Passport' Program

FILE PHOTO: Cruise ship Norwegian Dawn departs port near Hamilton Bermuda

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power