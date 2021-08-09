US Military to Mandate COVID Vaccines by Mid-September

The U.S. military will require service members to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by the middle of September.

In a memo to service members, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he would seek President Joe Biden’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September or as soon as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gives final approval to the Pfizer vaccine, "whichever comes first.”

FILE - In this July 21, 2021 file photo, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks at a press briefing at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

The memo urges troops to prepare for the requirement and Austin adds, "I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the President if l feel the need to do so.”

Biden said in a statement Monday that he strongly supports Austin’s message and said, “Being vaccinated will enable our service members to stay healthy, to better protect their families, and to ensure that our force is ready to operate anywhere in the world.”

The announcement comes a week and a half after Biden set new rules requiring federal workers to provide proof of vaccination or face regular testing and directed the Pentagon to look into requiring members of the military to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA is expected to give final approval to the Pfizer vaccine as soon as next month. Without that approval, the Pentagon would need a waiver from the president to make the vaccine mandatory.

The decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine adds that inoculation to a list of other vaccines that service members are already required to receive.

The U.S. military says around half the U.S. armed forces are fully vaccinated. The Air Force reports that more than 65% of its active duty forces are at least partially vaccinated, while the Navy has the highest vaccination rates with nearly three quarters of all active duty and reserve sailors inoculated with at least one shot.

Once the vaccine is mandated, military officials say a refusal can be punishable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, according to the Associated Press.

Service members can seek an exemption from the vaccine mandate for health and religious reasons.

VOA’s Jeff Seldin contributed to this report, which also includes information from the Associated Press and Reuters.