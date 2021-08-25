COVID-19 Pandemic

US Troops Ordered to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

By VOA News
August 25, 2021 12:44 PM
FILE - U.S. Army soldiers prepare COVID-19 vaccine shots to be administered at a vaccination site in Miami, Florida, March 10, 2021. U.S. military members themselves will soon be required to get inoculated against COVID-19.
FILE - U.S. Army soldiers prepare COVID-19 vaccine shots to be administered at a vaccination site in Miami, Florida, March 10, 2021. U.S. military members are now required to get inoculated against COVID-19.

U.S. troops have been ordered to get vaccinated for COVID-19 immediately, according to a memo released Wednesday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. 

The order came two days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave final approval to Pfizer’s vaccine, paving the way for more than 800,000 unvaccinated service members to get inoculated.

The memo does not indicate when the vaccinations should be completed, but it requires the military branches to provide regular updates on how they are progressing. 

“To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force,” Austin said in the memo. “After careful consultation with medical experts and military leadership, and with the support of the President, I have determined that mandatory vaccination against coronavirus disease … is necessary to protect the Force and defend the American people.”
 
The U.S. military will administer the shots to troops stationed in the U.S. and around the world. Service members also can choose to get vaccinated on their own.

Vaccinating National Guard troops might pose more of a challenge because they are scattered throughout the U.S. and gather for training just once a month.

The order only applies to Pfizer’s vaccine. Moderna has applied to the FDA for full approval of its vaccine. Johnson and Johnson said it hopes to apply later this year.

As of August 18, the Pentagon said more than 1 million active-duty National Guard and Reserve troops had been fully vaccinated and that nearly a quarter of a million more received at least one dose.

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty troops and nearly 800,000 others serving in the National Guard and the Reserves.
 

Related Stories

Foreign Students Struggle to Get COVID-19 Vaccinations in US
00:02:48
Student Union
Foreign Students Struggle to Get COVID-19 Vaccinations in US
Universities mandate shots after cases spike
Default Author Profile
By Connor Smith
Mon, 08/23/2021 - 09:12 AM
Teacher Joy Harrison instructs her second graders ahead of California Gov. Gavin Newsom visiting their classroom at Carl B…
COVID-19 Pandemic
California to Require COVID Vaccinations for Teachers, School Staff
Those who choose not to be inoculated must be tested for the virus weekly 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 06:52 PM
An individual wearing a face mask exits the Ouachita Parish Courthouse in Monroe, La., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Signage at this…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID Vaccinations Rise in Laggard Louisiana as Delta Batters State
Vaccination rate tripled over the past month as cases spiked and growing numbers of younger patients have been hospitalized
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Tue, 08/10/2021 - 10:58 PM
FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop
COVID-19 Pandemic
United Airlines Latest US Company to Mandate Employee Vaccinations
First US airline to establish the requirement for its workers
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/06/2021 - 12:32 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: Data About Need for COVID Boosters 'Inconclusive'
Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 8/25/21 J&J reports that a booster shot for tis vaccine after 6 months may have big benefits…
Silicon Valley & Technology

YouTube Says It Has Removed 1 Million 'Dangerous' Videos on COVID-19 

The YouTube logo
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York Governor Reveals Unreported COVID Deaths
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters after a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Aug. 24,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Delta Airlines: Unvaccinated Workers Must Pay Extra for Health Care

Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 8/26/20 A view of a Delta Airlines aircraft lining up La Guardia Airport for take off…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Troops Ordered to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

FILE - U.S. Army soldiers prepare COVID-19 vaccine shots to be administered at a vaccination site in Miami, Florida, March 10, 2021. U.S. military members themselves will soon be required to get inoculated against COVID-19.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power