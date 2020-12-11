COVID-19 Pandemic

US On Verge of Launching COVID Vaccinations

By VOA News
December 11, 2020 10:11 AM
Pharmacist Billy Sin shows the refrigerator which will store doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Dec. 9, 2020 at Mount Sinai.
Pharmacist Billy Sin shows the refrigerator which will store doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Dec. 9, 2020 at Mount Sinai Queens hospital in New York.

The United States could be hours away from starting its COVID-19 vaccination program. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reportedly could authorize on Friday or Saturday the emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine produced by U.S. drug maker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. 

An FDA advisory panel voted to recommend approval of the vaccine late Thursday. 

With the U.S. on the verge of its inoculation program, human rights group Amnesty International’s director of economic and social justice issued a warning.  Steve Cockburn told The New York Times, “Rich countries have clear human rights obligations not only to refrain from actions that could harm access to vaccines elsewhere, but also to cooperate and provide assistance to countries that need it.”

Food and Drug Administration building is shown Dec. 10, 2020 in Silver Spring, Md.
Food and Drug Administration building is shown Dec. 10, 2020 in Silver Spring, Md.

The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center said early Friday there are 69.7 million worldwide COVID-19 infections, with 1.6 million deaths. 

The U.S. continues to lead the world in the number of cases with 15.6 million infections, followed by India with 9.7 million and Brazil with 6.7 million. 

Robert Redfield, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said for the next two or three months, the virus in the U.S. could kill as many people every day who died during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the U.S. or the Pearl Harbor attack of December 7, 1941. 

A healthcare worker at LAC USC Medical Center tests a person at a drive through testing center during the outbreak of the…
A health care worker at LAC USC Medical Center swabs a person at a drive-through testing center during the coronavirus outbreak, in Los Angeles, California, Dec. 10, 2020.

The daily U.S. death toll passed the 3,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Australia has abandoned a massive order for a locally produced COVID-19 vaccine after it was discovered that the vaccine was producing false positive HIV results during a trial. 

And Germany’s interior minister says his country needs to go into a lockdown now to stop the spread of COVID-19. Horst Seehofer told Der Spiegel magazine, “The only chance to regain control of the situation is a lockdown, but this must happen immediately. If we wait until Christmas, we’ll have to struggle with high numbers for months.” 
 

Related Stories

Documents created by Pfizer for the meeting with the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Americans Await Final Approval of First COVID-19 Vaccine as Deaths Reach Record High
US Food and Drug Administration widely expected to authorize emergency use after special panel votes to recommend approval  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 04:38 AM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference, Dec. 8, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Congress at Stalemate on COVID Aid
Republican senators won't support $160 billion in state and local funds as part of a potential trade-off in the deal
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 12:41 AM
A person walks past a sign for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) assessment clinic in Sydney in Sydney
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia Abandons COVID-19 Vaccine Trials After False Positive HIV Results
Government urges public to have confidence in other treatments under development
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 04:11 AM
A banner about precautions against the coronavirus is displayed at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 8,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
When and Which COVID-19 Vaccines Are Likely to be Available in Asia
Few Asian countries expect to receive significant amounts of the vaccines initially
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 01:48 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

US On Verge of Launching COVID Vaccinations

Pharmacist Billy Sin shows the refrigerator which will store doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Dec. 9, 2020 at Mount Sinai.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Americans Await Final Approval of First COVID-19 Vaccine as Deaths Reach Record High

Documents created by Pfizer for the meeting with the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Abandons COVID-19 Vaccine Trials After False Positive HIV Results

A person walks past a sign for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) assessment clinic in Sydney in Sydney
COVID-19 Pandemic

When and Which COVID-19 Vaccines Are Likely to be Available in Asia

A banner about precautions against the coronavirus is displayed at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 8,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Congress at Stalemate on COVID Aid

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference, Dec. 8, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power