Vaccinated Cruise Ship Crew Members and Passengers Test Positive for COVID-19

Twenty-seven people on a Carnival cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19 as the ship was preparing to dock in Belize City Wednesday.

Twenty-six of those who tested positive were crew members aboard the Carnival Vista that was carrying 1,400 crew and almost 3,000 passengers.

The ship reportedly sailed from Galveston, Texas, on Saturday.

All 27 were fully vaccinated and had only mild or no symptoms.

Carnival requires all passengers and crew be vaccinated, albeit with some exceptions.

A statement from the Belize tourism board said 99.98% of the ship’s crew was vaccinated, as well as 96.5% of its passengers.

Earlier this month, Carnival said passengers would be required to wear masks in certain areas and show a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of departure. Those policies were set to start Aug. 14.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was monitoring the case.

