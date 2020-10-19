COVID-19 Pandemic

Wales to Impose Two-Week Coronavirus Lockdown Beginning Friday 

By VOA News
October 19, 2020 12:22 PM
Coronavirus signs are seen in the city centre as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Cardiff, Wales,…
FILE - Coronavirus signs are seen in the city center as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Cardiff, Wales, Britain, Oct. 19, 2020.

Officials in Wales announced Monday they will impose a two-week "firebreak" lockdown effective Friday, requiring all but essential workers to stay at home to combat an accelerating second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the move at a news conference, saying the lockdown will be in effect from Friday to November 9. During that time, everyone in Wales will be required to stay at home, except for the most critical workers. He said that that means people will be working from home wherever possible. 

Referring to the lockdown as a “firebreak,” Drakeford said it “is the shortest we can make it but that means that it will have to be sharp and deep in order to have the impact we need it to have on the virus."   

Drakeford said that while he understood that people were tired of COVID-19 restrictions, the imposition of rules was essential as critical care units were already full.  

All non-essential retail, leisure, hospitality and tourist businesses will have to close in Wales. Places of worship will also close for regular service. 

Last week, Britain’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE)recommended a similar break for all of Britain, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected it in favor of his regional three-tiered “alert” system approach.  

Britain recorded 16,982 new daily cases of COVID-19 in the space of 24 hours, according to government data issued on Sunday, up from 16,717 the previous day. Wales recorded 950 cases, up from just 400 per day at the start of the month. 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the headquarters of Octopus Energy in London, Oct. 5, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Britain’s Johnson Says 'Tough Times Ahead' for Business as Pandemic Takes Toll
International movie theater company to temporarily close, 45,000 layoffs in Britain, US
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/05/2020 - 12:37 PM
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks at the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Science Park near Salisbury.
Europe
UK Queen Visits Novichok Lab in First Outing Since Lockdown
The 94-year-old monarch, who spent Britain's national lockdown at Windsor Castle, has carried out her official duties remotely by video or telephone, or at her palace, since social restrictions were introduced
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:58 AM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, a Russian medical worker administers a shot of Russia's experimental…
Europe
Britain Accuses Russia of Vaccine Disinformation Campaign
Foreign secretary Raab says Moscow aims to erode public confidence in Western coronavirus vaccines, build market for its own untested Sputnik V serum
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 02:28 PM
Brexit supporters protest at the Europe House in London, Britain, Sept. 9, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Which US Presidential Candidate Is Better for Post-Brexit Britain? 
Britain hopes for US trade deal after December EU exit       
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Wed, 10/14/2020 - 09:31 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Wales to Impose Two-Week Coronavirus Lockdown Beginning Friday 

Coronavirus signs are seen in the city centre as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Cardiff, Wales,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia’s Coronavirus Hotspot, Victoria State, Loosens Restrictions

People line up to enter a supermarket hours before a citywide curfew is introduced in Melbourne, Sunday, Aug 2, 2020. The…
COVID-19 Pandemic

World Marks Another Milestone in COVID-19 Pandemic    

A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen in an intensive care unit of a hospital, on the outskirts…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Twitter Blocks Tweet About Masks From White House Coronavirus Team Adviser

FILE - White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks during an event with President Donald Trump about coronavirus testing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sept. 28, 2020, in Washington..
COVID-19 Pandemic

Uganda's 'Taxi Divas' Rise From Covid-19's Economic Gloom

FILE - Rebecca Makyeli, right, spokeswoman for Uganda's new all-female ride-hailing service Diva Taxi, trains new drivers in self-defense skills in Kampala, Uganda, Sept. 28, 2020.

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power