COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Blocks CDC Officials’ Testimony on School Openings

By VOA News
July 18, 2020 12:41 AM
Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force…
FILE - Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building July 8, 2020, in Washington.

The White House will not allow any Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials, including Director Robert Redfield, to testify before a House Education and Labor Committee hearing next week on reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bobby Scott, the Democratic chairman of the House committee, said in a statement, “It is alarming that the Trump administration is preventing the CDC from appearing before the Committee at a time when its expertise and guidance is so critical to the health and safety of students, parents and educators.”

A White House spokesman said, “Dr. Redfield has testified on the Hill at least four times over the last three months. We need our doctors focused on the pandemic response."

President Donald Trump has said he wants schools to open with fill time in-classroom learning and has threatened to withhold federal funding from municipalities that do not do so.

The president, however, has received pushback on that goal from teachers unions, parents and politicians concerned about the safety of opening schools during a coronavirus pandemic.

Related Stories

Coronavirus Anxiety
00:03:26
Archive
Coronavirus Anxiety
A mental health therapist offers tips for easing stress during the pandemic. Reporter/Camera/Producer: Jeff Swicord
Default Author Profile
By Jeff Swicord
Fri, 07/17/2020 - 14:51
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, July 17, 2020.
Europe
Russia Says No Need to Steal Western Coronavirus Research
Official says Moscow has already reached a preliminary deal with AstraZeneca to manufacture British vaccine in Russia
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 07/17/2020 - 12:51
Transport professionals from Sorocaba, (SP), Brazil being tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Shopping Pátio…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Brazil Tops 2 Million Coronavirus Cases, with 76,000 Dead
Brazil's patient count is second only to the United States
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 20:32
A girl carries a baby on her back at the Kuchingoro internally displaced persons camp, as government continues to contain the…
Africa
WHO Calls for End to Africa Conflicts to Fight Coronavirus
Several African countries such as Burkina Faso, Nigeria and Mali are coping with Islamist insurgencies, while others like South Sudan are dealing with inter-communal fighting
Mohammed Yusuf
By Mohammed Yusuf
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 15:41
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Argentina Gradually Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions

Healthcare worker Raquel Benitez puts on a face shield as she prepares to attend to a COVID-19 patient at the Eurnekian Ezeiza…
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Blocks CDC Officials’ Testimony on School Openings

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Antibody Test Passes First Major Trials in UK with 98.6% Accuracy,  Report Says 

A man has his finger pricked during a clinical trial of tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) antibodies, at Keele…
Europe

EU Leaders Deadlocked Over COVID Recovery Plan After a Day of Haggling

Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis stands on a physical distancing marker as he makes a statement on arrival for an…
COVID-19 Pandemic

How Does COVID-19 Affect Kids? Science Has Answers and Gaps 

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 14, 2020 file photo, Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, teachers check students before a…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power