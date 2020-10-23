COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Halloween Event Tweaked for Coronavirus

By Associated Press
October 23, 2020 12:55 PM
FILE - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart after giving candy to children on Halloween.
FILE - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart after giving candy to children during a Halloween trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House.

WASHINGTON - Ghosts, goblins and other costumed kids are welcome to trick or treat at the White House on Sunday during a Halloween event that has been rejiggered to include coronavirus precautions.

The gates to the South Lawn will be opened to children from military families, frontline workers and others, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Melania Trump announced Friday.

Extra precautions have been added to the spooky celebration.

President Donald Trump and the first lady — both recently recovered from COVID-19, the disease brought on by the coronavirus — will welcome guests at some point during the event.

Guests older than 2 are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. The same goes for all White House personnel working the event, while any staff handing out candy will also wear gloves.

Hand sanitizer will be available along the route and social distancing measures will be in place.
Participating federal departments will use a "no-touch" approach.

NASA will display space-related items, including an inflatable rocket. Costumed-clad kids can wave to the Agriculture Department's Smokey Bear and pick up Junior Ranger badges from the Interior Department's station.

The Education and Labor departments will offer photo opportunities, and the Transportation department will provide paper airplanes for children to take home.

The South Portico of the White House will be decorated with bright-colored leaves in various shades of autumn, chrysanthemums and pumpkins.

Related Stories

Halloween Fan Lights Up Arlington
00:02:47
Arts & Culture
Halloween Fan Lights Up Arlington
Every year on October 31, or Halloween, American streets overflow with candy and costumes. On average, people spend $86 a year on decorations, sweets, costumes and accessories. Yet some love the spooky holiday much more than others. Mariia Prus met with a true Halloween fan who takes the holiday frightfully seriously.
Default Author Profile
By Mariia Prus
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 05:07 AM
A general view at "Hub Network's First Annual Halloween Bash" on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013, at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica,…
All About America
Candy, Costumes and Pumpkins That Rule This Halloween
Halloween may have evolved from spooky origins, but sweet treats now rule the day
Dora Mekouar
By Dora Mekouar
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 10:53 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
COVID-19 Pandemic

German Health Minister Predicts Vaccine by Early 2021

FILE PHOTO: An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Despite Surge, Belgium Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions But Resists Lockdown

FILE - Medical staff move a COVID-19 patient at the CHR Citadelle hospital in Liege, Belgium, Oct. 21, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Chief Calls for More Coordinated Global Efforts to Fight COVID

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Blood of Recovered COVID-19 Patients Shows Little Benefit as Treatment, Study Finds

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in La Plata
COVID-19 Pandemic

Moderna Enrolls 30,000 Diverse Americans in Phase 3 Trials

Biotechnology company Moderna protocol files for COVID-19 vaccinations are kept at the Research Centers of America in Hollywood…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power