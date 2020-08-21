COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief Says COVID-19 Straining World's Health Care Systems

By VOA News
August 21, 2020 02:59 PM
Paramedics move a patient suspected of having contracted the coronavirus, at a COVID-19 triage area at the General Hospital in Mexico City, Mexico, August 20, 2020.
Paramedics move a patient suspected of having contracted the coronavirus, at a COVID-19 triage area at the General Hospital in Mexico City, Mexico, August 20, 2020.

The chief of World Health Organization WHO said Friday that as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and hospitalizations remain high, health systems around the world are strained at the expense of other health needs.
 
Speaking at his regular briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said as of Friday, there have been nearly 22.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, and more than 788,500 deaths.
 
But Tedros said beyond the numbers, nations need to learn to manage the virus using the tools available now, and to make the adjustments to our daily lives that are needed to keep safe and out of the hospital and relieve the strain on the health care systems
 
He said the countries around the world that are seeing a resurgence of the virus are cautionary tales to those nations that are seeing downward trends in cases. He said, “Progress is not victory.”  
 
Tedros said that while lockdowns are initially helpful in suppressing transmission of the virus, they are not a viable long-term solution for any country. “We do not need to choose between lives and livelihoods, or between health and the economy. That’s a false choice.”  
 
Tedros said the pandemic is a reminder that health and the economy are inseparable. “The WHO is committed to working with all countries to move into a new stage of opening their economies, societies, schools and businesses safely.”
 

Related Stories

People crowd to get food rations from a charity kitchen in Sana'a, Yemen, July 20, 2020.
Africa
COVID-19 Pandemic Will Double Number of People Facing Hunger, Aid Group Says
US-based CARE says number of people around the globe facing severe food insecurity o could nearly double by the end of year  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 08:56
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief Says COVID-19 Straining World's Health Care Systems

Paramedics move a patient suspected of having contracted the coronavirus, at a COVID-19 triage area at the General Hospital in Mexico City, Mexico, August 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya Police Fire Tear Gas at COVID-19 Corruption Protesters

Demonstrators run from teargas fired by police at a protest against alleged corruption, including the theft of supplies for the fight against the coronavirus, at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 21, 2020.
Student Union

US Universities Roll Out COVID Spit Tests

A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020…
East Asia Pacific

Indigenous Rappers Warn Australians of COVID-19 Threat

FILE - An Aboriginal dance troupe performs at Australia Day celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 26, 2020. Rap music has been employed as part of a new awareness campaign to educate Australia's indigenous population about the coronavirus.
USA

Republican Senator Cassidy Tests Positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this July 24, 2020 file photo, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., delivers remarks to media after registering as a candidate…

Special Section

How the Pandemic is Reshaping State Power