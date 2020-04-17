WHO Sees Outpouring of Support From European Countries

The World Health Organization says it has received an outpouring of support from Europe and elsewhere after President Donald Trump announced he was halting U.S. funding for the agency.

Speaking during a video briefing Thursday from Copenhagen, WHO European Regional Director Dr. Hans Kluge said the organization had been “overwhelmed by the support of European countries” and from all over the world.

Trump on Tuesday ordered a halt to U.S. funding for the WHO pending a review of what he said were missteps in its management of and response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kluge said some financial commitments had come in and that the WHO was reviewing its financial situation. But he said it was focused on saving lives as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

While there are some optimistic signs among the nations worst hit by coronavirus, with declining numbers in Spain, Italy, Germany, France and Switzerland, Kluge warned total case numbers in the region were continuing to climb. He said the number of cases reported in Europe had nearly doubled to close to 1 million in the past 10 days.

He said it was imperative that countries not let their guard down and that they continue measures to slow down and stop transmission of the virus.