COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Urges Wealthy Countries to Hold Off on Boosters Until 2022

By VOA News
September 08, 2021 01:23 PM
An Israeli man receives a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine from a medical professional with Clalit Health Services at…
FILE - An Israeli man receives a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine from a medical professional with Clalit Health Services at the Cinema City complex in Jerusalem, Aug. 30, 2021.

The leader of the World Health Organization implored wealthy countries Wednesday to forgo COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for the rest of the year to ensure that poorer countries have more access to the vaccine. 

So far, such calls have not been heeded. 

FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization …
FILE - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, attends a meeting in Geneva, May 24, 2021.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "appalled" that vaccine manufacturers have said they have enough supply to provide both demands. 

"I will not stay silent when companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think the world's poor should be satisfied with leftovers," he said.  

"Third doses may be necessary for the most at-risk populations, where there is evidence of waning immunity," Tedros said. "But for now, we do not want to see widespread use of boosters for healthy people."  

Tedros had previously asked rich countries not to provide boosters until September. 

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press. 
 

