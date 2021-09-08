WHO Urges Wealthy Countries to Hold Off on Boosters Until 2022

The leader of the World Health Organization implored wealthy countries Wednesday to forgo COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for the rest of the year to ensure that poorer countries have more access to the vaccine.

So far, such calls have not been heeded.

FILE - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, attends a meeting in Geneva, May 24, 2021.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "appalled" that vaccine manufacturers have said they have enough supply to provide both demands.

"I will not stay silent when companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think the world's poor should be satisfied with leftovers," he said.

"Third doses may be necessary for the most at-risk populations, where there is evidence of waning immunity," Tedros said. "But for now, we do not want to see widespread use of boosters for healthy people."

Tedros had previously asked rich countries not to provide boosters until September.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press.

