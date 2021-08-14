East Asia Pacific

1 Dead as Mudslides Hit Japan's Nagasaki Prefecture

By VOA News
August 14, 2021
In this photo provided by Nagasaki Kenou Wide Area Fire Department, rescuers work at a mudslide site following heavy rain in Obama, Unzen city, Nagasaki prefecture, Japan, Aug. 14, 2021.

A mudslide triggered by torrential rain in in Nagasaki prefecture in southwestern Japan killed at least one person, while two others are still missing.

The mudslide hit two houses with four people in the city of Unzen, where one was presumed dead, another one was rescued, and two others missing, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Ryuta Kurora, director of Forecast Division of the Japan Meteorological Agency, called on residents to follow government orders and evacuate as soon as possible.

Japan has broadened its highest risk alerts to include more than 1 million people, as one area in Nagasaki recorded nearly 50 centimeters of rain in 48 hours as of Saturday morning, considerably more than the average for the month of August.

More rain is expected.

The agency also issued heavy rain and mudslide warnings in parts of Kyushu island in the south of the country and in Hiroshima in the west, which have experienced record amounts of rain this week. 

