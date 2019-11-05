East Asia Pacific

Agent Orange Still a Major Concern for Vietnam

By Ha Nguyen
November 5, 2019 02:20 PM
Vietnam agent orange
FILE - A Vietnamese soldier stands guard in front of military aircraft near a dioxin contaminated area while then-U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis visits Bien Hoa air base in Bien Hoa, outside Ho Chi Minh City, Oct. 17, 2018.

HO CHI MINH CITY - Vietnam has handed over an area of land to its former war enemy the U.S., but this time the two sides aren’t fighting across an old battlefield, but working together to fight what lies beneath.

What lies beneath are the remnants of Agent Orange, the chemical that U.S. forces sprayed across this country to destroy tree cover in the Vietnam War. Now Vietnam is handing over 37 hectares of land outside Ho Chi Minh City to the U.S. temporarily to remove the chemical, which has been linked to cancer and other diseases, birth defects, and environmental destruction.

Officials from both nations participated in an official handover ceremony Friday in Hanoi, before starting on the clean-up project in southern Bien Hoa city.

“The Bien Hoa Airbase, the primary Agent Orange storage and handling site during the U.S.-Vietnam War, is the largest remaining hotspot of dioxin contamination in Vietnam,” the U.S. embassy in Hanoi said in a statement. It said this marks the latest in a general effort “to cooperate on the humanitarian mission of accounting for personnel still missing from the war, and resolve wartime legacy issues including the removal of unexploded ordnance, support for persons with disabilities, and the remediation of dioxin.”

June 17: Soldiers detect Unexploded Ordnance and defoliant Agent Orange during the launch of the "environmental remediation of dioxin contamination" project, in Da Nang City, Vietnam. The U.S. and Vietnam launched the first concrete step toward clean
FILE - Soldiers detect Unexploded Ordnance and defoliant Agent Orange during the launch of the "environmental remediation of dioxin contamination" project, in Da Nang City, Vietnam.

Even as the U.S. has tried to make up for its intervention in a war opposed by many, there are limits to its reparations. The War Legacies Project, an advocacy organization for Agent Orange victims, supports the clean-up but says the U.S. doesn’t do enough to help Vietnamese still hurt by exposure to the chemical contamination.

“The U.S. government continues to be hesitant to specifically support for those believed by the Vietnamese to be impacted by Agent Orange/dioxin,” the organization said on its website. While Washington has provided funding to U.S. veterans hurt by Agent Orange, it has rejected Vietnam’s claims that the chemical causes cancer, deformed limbs and spines, and other harm.

Around the Bien Hoa area, the Vietnamese government and the U.S. Agency for International Development determined that there are 500,000 cubic meters of land contaminated by dioxin. That represents four times as much contaminated land in the central city of Da Nang, which is where U.S. forces first entered the country in intervening in the Vietnam War in 1965.

The clean-up of the Da Nang Airport area cost $110 million and six years.

FILE - The cleaning operation of the area that was used for storing Agent Orange is seen from a plane taking off from Danang international airport.
FILE - The cleaning operation of the area that was used for storing Agent Orange is seen from a plane taking off from Danang international airport.

 

USAID has agreed to spend $183 million for the first five years of the Bien Hoa clean-up, estimated to require 10 years.

Although the latest clean-up is moving ahead, it is not likely to be the end of the story. Observers are waiting to see when the Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong will make an official visit to Washington, expected to be by the end of the year. And issues about the Vietnam War will probably be on the agenda, Carl Thayer, emeritus professor with the University of New South Wales in Australia, said.

“Vietnam will press the United States to continue to address war legacy issues,” he said, “such as Agent Orange or dioxin contamination and disposal of unexploded ordnance.”

 

 

Related Stories

A Vietnamese soldier stands guard at the dioxin contaminated area while U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis visits Bien Hoa air base in Bien Hoa, outside Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Oct. 17, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
US Cleaning Up Agent Orange Storage Site in Vietnam
The U.S. has begun a multimillion dollar cleanup of an airbase in Vietnam that the U.S. used during the Vietnam War to store the highly toxic chemical Agent Orange. The launch Saturday of the $183 million program at the Bien Hoa airport, outside Ho Chi Minh city, comes more than 40 years after the end of the war. Bien Hoa was one of the main storage sites for the toxic formula. The U.S. sprayed 80 million liters of Agent Orange over South Vietnam between 1962…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/21/2019 - 02:10
FILE - A Vietnamese soldier stands guard at the dioxin-contaminated area near Bien Hoa airbase, where the U.S. Army stored the defoliant Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, in Bien Hoa city, outside Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, October 17, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
USAID Launches Latest Cleanup of Agent Orange Site
The U.S. launched on Saturday a $183 million cleanup at a former Vietnam storage site for Agent Orange, a toxic defoliant used in the nations' bitter war, which years later is still blamed for severe birth defects, cancers and disabilities.    Located outside Ho Chi Minh City, Bien Hoa air base — the latest site scheduled for…
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 04/20/2019 - 18:21
FILE - The cleaning operation of the area that was used for storing Agent Orange is seen from a plane taking off from Danang international airport.
East Asia Pacific
Vietnam’s Latest Demand for Agent Orange Compensation Described as Last Resort
Vietnam is demanding compensation from manufacturers of Agent Orange in what experts describe as a last resort for helping citizens who still fall sick or face disabilities linked to the defoliant the United States used during war in the country five decades ago.The foreign ministry in Hanoi asked Thursday that Monsanto and other U.S. firms compensate victims of Agent Orange, the Vietnamese news outlet VnExpress International reported. Vietnam made the demand after a…
Default Author Profile
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 06:10
June 17: Soldiers detect Unexploded Ordnance and defoliant Agent Orange during the launch of the "environmental remediation of dioxin contamination" project, in Da Nang City, Vietnam. The U.S. and Vietnam launched the first concrete step toward clean
USA
Q&A: 'Toxic War' - The Story of Agent Orange
Agent Orange, originally intended for use as a defoliant and used heavily during the Vietnam War, induced adverse health issues for troops on both sides
Jim Stevenson Author Bio Photo
By Jim Stevenson
Fri, 02/21/2014 - 02:43
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ha Nguyen

Child Marriage