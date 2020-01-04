East Asia Pacific

Australia Experiencing An Exceptional Wildfire Season

By VOA News
January 04, 2020 07:45 AM
Residents on edge of Batemans Bay, Australia, relax after a fire threat near their homes eased Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Wildfires are burning out of control in southeastern Australia.

Thousands of people have already fled their homes but some have waited too long.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service has advised those who have not evacuated areas at risk that, "It is too late to leave.  Seek shelter as the fire approaches."

Late Saturday evening, Victoria had 14 fires rated at emergency or evacuation warning levels, while New South Wales, home to more than 100  fires, had 11 emergency fires.

CNN reported that fire officials said Saturday three fires combined overnight in Victoria and are now larger than Manhattan in New York City.

Army reservists have been called in to assist the firefighters. Defense Minister Linda Reynolds said this is the first time the reservists have been called up to help combat fires "in living memory and, in fact, I believe for the first time in our nation's history."

Andy Gillham, the incident controller in the Victorian town of Bairnsdale, told Reuters that this has been an exceptional fire season.  

"In a normal year, we would start to see the fire season kick off in a big way around early January and we're already up towards a million hectares of burnt country. This is a marathon event and we expect to be busy managing these fires for at least the next eight weeks," he said.

