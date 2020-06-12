East Asia Pacific

Australia Rejects China’s COVID-19 Student Racism Claims

By Phil Mercer
June 12, 2020 04:05 AM
People wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus ride past the Australian Embassy in Beijing, Saturday, June 6,…
People wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus ride past the Australian Embassy in Beijing, June 6, 2020.

SYDNEY - Kicked, punched, and told to "go back to China.” Security cameras have captured what appears to have been a racially motivated assault on two Chinese women in Melbourne in April. The government in Canberra says such attacks are rare and perpetrated by a “tiny minority of cowardly idiots.”

In Beijing, though, education authorities say discrimination against Asian people in Australia has intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that it is no longer safe for Chinese students.

Vicki Thomson, who represents Australia’s leading universities, believes the warning is a politically charged overreaction.

“It is very disappointing and, frankly, unjustified,” she said. “It is not the messaging that we would want out for our students when we know that it is not true, and unfortunately I think what happens is we are yet again as a sector caught up in a broader geopolitical context that is not of our making.”

This is a further worsening of relations between Australia and its biggest trading partner. China has already advised its citizens not to come to Australia on vacation because of racism fears.

Bilateral ties were strained by Canberra’s call for a global inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The demand infuriated Beijing and prompted China’s ambassador to Australia to threaten a consumer boycott. There have also been previous allegations of Chinese interference in Australian politics and cyber espionage.

Chinese students make up about a third of all international enrollments at Australian universities. If many decide to go elsewhere, it will leave the multibillion-dollar higher education industry in deep trouble.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday that he would not be intimidated by Chinese “coercion.”

Related Stories

The mostly deserted steps of the Sydney Opera House, where scheduled public performances have been cancelled due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), are seen on a quiet morning in Sydney, Australia, March 18, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
COVID-19 Offers 'World of Opportunity’ For Spies, Terrorists Australian Spy Boss Says  
Australian Security Intelligence Organization chief says there is a need for balance between privacy and security to be reappraised in favor of law enforcement and national security
Default Author Profile
ByPhil Mercer
Tue, 06/09/2020 - 07:18
A Chinese paramilitary policeman wearing a face mask to protect against the new coronavirus stands guard outside the Australian…
East Asia Pacific
Australia, China Clash Over COVID-19 Racism Claims
China has warned its citizens not to travel to Australia
Default Author Profile
ByPhil Mercer
Sun, 06/07/2020 - 05:53
In this image made from aerial video, a shark swims along the coast of Kingscliff, New South Whales, Australia, Sunday, June 7,…
East Asia Pacific
3-Meter Great White Shark Kills Surfer in Australia
It’s the third fatal shark attack in Australia this year
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Sun, 06/07/2020 - 04:14
Thousands of protesters gather in Sydney, June 6, 2020, to support the movement of U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd.
Race in America
Thousands of Australian Black Lives Matter Protestors Ignore COVID-19 Warnings
Protestors also ignore public health warnings in Britain and in other countries
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Sat, 06/06/2020 - 11:03
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

VOA News on China

Coronavirus Resurgence in Beijing Mars China's Self-Proclaimed Success in Containing It

A patient on a hospital bed is pushed past a line of residents waiting to be tested at a fever clinic in Beijing, China, June 15, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Japan Drops Plan to Deploy US Missile System 

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones conducts a flight test of the Aegis Ballistic Missile…
East Asia Pacific

US Embassy in Seoul Displays, Then Removes Black Lives Matter Banner

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul displays a Black Lives Matter banner and LGBTQ pride flag, in Seoul, South Korea, June 15, 2020. (William Gallo/VOA)
East Asia Pacific

In South Korea, US Diplomats, Military Show Black Lives Matter Solidarity

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul displays a Black Lives Matter banner and LGBTQ pride flag, in Seoul, South Korea, June 15, 2020. (William Gallo/VOA)
COVID-19 Pandemic

Beijing Outbreak Shows Need to Be Ready as Economies Reopen

People wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus line up outside a health checkup center to…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims