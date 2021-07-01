East Asia Pacific

Australia Urged to Protect Pro-Democracy Students From Chinese ‘Harassment’

By Phil Mercer
July 01, 2021 05:00 AM
A COVID-19 lockdown as outbreak of new cases affects Sydney
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the Sydney Opera House, seen shrouded in fog, in Sydney, Australia, July 1, 2021.

SYDNEY - The international rights group Human Rights Watch says Chinese students in Australia have suffered bullying, harassment and intimidation from pro-Beijing peers.

In a report released Wednesday, the group says the impact of a year-old, Beijing-imposed national security law restricting freedom of speech in Hong Kong has been felt thousands of kilometers away, on Australian university campuses.

The non-government organization has investigated alleged reprisals against those who have spoken out on the political situation in Hong Kong.

It interviewed about 50 students and academics about claims of intimidation, harassment and surveillance of Chinese and Hong Kong students in Australia.

Its report claims that Chinese students in Australia have faced harassment and surveillance of their activities both on campus and online by pro-China activists. There appears to be no concrete evidence of direct involvement by Chinese authorities.

Elaine Pearson, the Australia director of Human Rights Watch, said a small number of respondents even reported that their families in China have been visited by police.

“A lot of the students are really terrified to talk about these issues because of the National Security Law, but we spoke to about 24 pro-democracy students, and all of them had had experiences of intimidation, harassment either by their classmates and in a few cases -- a handful of cases -- their family members back home were interrogated and in some cases they were interrogated if they went back either to Hong Kong or to mainland China,” she said.

The Australian government said the Human Rights Watch report raises “deeply concerning issues.”

Education minister Alan Tudge said in a statement that “any interference on our campuses by foreign entities cannot be tolerated.” He said Federal Parliament's Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security has already been probing risks to national security in Australian higher education.

The Chinese Embassy in Canberra dismissed the report as “rubbish." A spokesperson said the Human Rights Watch report has “decayed into a political tool for the West to attack and smear developing countries.”

Australian university officials said they were talking with the federal government about addressing freedom of speech and political interference on campuses.

Australia’s relations with China have deteriorated in recent years because of a long list of diplomatic, strategic and trade disputes.

