Australian World Champion Snow Boarder Alex Pullin Drowns

Australian police and rescue officials say two-time world champion and Olympic snow boarder Alex Pullin drown Wednesday while spearfishing in Queensland State.

First responders say a snorkeler found the 32-year-old Pullin on the sea floor near an artificial reef of Palm Beach. Authorities say he was brought in by lifeguards who attempted to resuscitate him for 45 to 50 minutes, without success.

Pullin, who was known by the nickname “Chumpy,” won gold medals in the snowboard cross event at the 2011 La Molina and 2013 Stoneham world championships.

He participated in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, and had been Australia’s flag bearer in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics

The New South Wales Institute of Sport posted on Twitter: "Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin was an extraordinary individual who pursued his passions in sport and in life. This loss is tragic to everyone he inspired and loved."