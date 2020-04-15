Australia’s Highest Court Rules Against Police in Raid on Journalist’s Home 

Australia’s High Court has ruled that a search warrant giving police permission to raid a journalist’s home last year was invalid.

Police seized data from the phone and computer of a News Corp reporter when they entered her home in Canberra last June. The data was seized to help authorities identify the confidential sources behind her April 2018 story alleging the government wanted to expand the intelligence community’s capabilities to spy on Australian citizens.

The seven-member High Court agreed unanimously in its ruling Wednesday that the warrant did not state the exact offense Smethurst allegedly committed, rendering it invalid. But the court did not determine whether police must return the data it seized from Smethurst.

The day after the raid on Smethurst’s home, federal police executed search warrants on the Sydney-based headquarters of public broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corporation looking for the sources behind the network’s report of alleged war crimes committed by Australian troops in Afghanistan.

The raids sparked anger by civil liberties groups and media organizations over the issue of freedom of the press.