East Asia Pacific

Britain Upholding 'Freedom and Autonomy' With New HK Visas

By Agence France-Presse
January 28, 2021 09:22 PM
A flag of Hong Kong is waved in front of a placard during a protest against Hong Kong's deteriorating freedoms outside China's…
FILE - A flag of Hong Kong is waved in front of a placard during a protest against Hong Kong's deteriorating freedoms, outside China's embassy, in London, Britain, July 31, 2020.

LONDON - Britain's government vowed Friday to stand by the people of its former colony, Hong Kong, against a Chinese crackdown as it prepared to launch a new visa scheme potentially benefiting millions. 

Starting Sunday, holders of British National (Overseas) status — a legacy of British rule over Hong Kong up to 1997 — will be able to apply to live and work in Britain for up to five years, and eventually seek citizenship. 

Before the change, BN(O) passport holders have had only limited rights to visit Britain for up to six months and not to work or settle. 

Britain says it is acting in response to the National Security Law imposed by China last year, which has devastated Hong Kong's democracy movement and shredded freedoms meant to last 50 years under the 1997 handover accord. 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament in London, Britain January 20, 2021 in this still image…
FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

"I am immensely proud that we have brought in this new route for Hong Kong BN(O)s to live, work and make their home in our country," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. 

"In doing so, we have honored our profound ties of history and friendship with the people of Hong Kong, and we have stood up for freedom and autonomy — values both the U.K. and Hong Kong hold dear." 

Any Hong Kong resident born before 1997 is eligible for BN(O) status. The new visa path opens up entry to the United Kingdom to an estimated 2.9 million adults in Hong Kong and another 2.3 million of their dependents.  

In practice, London projects that up to 322,400 of Hong Kong's 7.5 million population will take up the visa over five years, benefiting the British economy by up to $4 billion. 

Protesters against the new national security law gesture with five fingers, signifying the "Five demands - not one less" on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, July 1, 2020.
FILE - Protesters against the new national security law gesture with five fingers, signifying the "Five demands - not one less" on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, July. 1, 2020.

The new pathway will not be cheap. 

A five-year visa will cost a relatively moderate $343 per person. But a mandatory surcharge to access Britain's state-run health service will run to $4,280 per adult, and $3,224 for those under 18. 

Shorter, cheaper visas for 30 months will also be available. 

Security law 

"We have been clear we won't look the other way when it comes to Hong Kong. We will live up to our historic responsibility to its people," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. 

In this photo made available by 10 Downing Street, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab gestures during a coronavirus media…
FILE - Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

"China's imposition of the National Security Law in Hong Kong constitutes a clear and serious breach of the [pre-handover] Sino-British Joint Declaration contrary to international law," he added. 

The security law was imposed on Hong Kong last June in response to 2019 protests, targeting acts Beijing deems to be secession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces. 

Mass arrests of pro-democracy figures have followed. Some have fled Hong Kong for the West, including to Britain.  

Between July and this month, about 7,000 people with BN(O) status and their dependents have already been given exceptional leave to live in Britain. 

China, furious at Britain's new visa pathway, has in turn accused London of flouting the handover agreement and demanded Western countries stay out of Hong Kong's affairs. 

Related Stories

This photograph taken on November 14, 2020 shows a photographer in front of pictures depicting the 2019 campus siege at the…
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Activists Feel Pressure as Chinese Authorities Approach Relatives in Mainland China 
Organizer of student political group is latest activist under threat of violating the National Security Law 
Default Author Profile
By Tommy Walker
Tue, 01/26/2021 - 02:34 PM
FILE - Daniel Wong Kwok-tung, a lawyer who tried to help the 12 people detained in mainland China, is escorted by police as he returns to his office in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 14, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
In Defending Democracy Activists, Hong Kong Lawyers Navigate New Legal Terrain
Case pending for 12 Hong Kong activists who fled for Taiwan comes at a time of further scrutiny of legal system in both Hong Kong and China
Default Author Profile
By Tommy Walker
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 09:05 AM
FILE - A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education centre in Yining in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, Sept. 4, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
'Criminal State' China Intensifying Human Rights Abuses, Say British MPs
Report from ruling Conservative Party’s Human Rights Commission calls for a complete reset of relations with Beijing
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 02:03 PM
Ben Chung (2nd R) of a pro-democracy political group is arrested by police in the Central district after as many as 50 Hong…
VOA News on China
Arrests Seen as Ending Last Restraints on Chinese Rule in Hong Kong
Despite this week's roundup of more than 50 democracy activists, some say they will continue to work for freedom in the territory
Default Author Profile
By Tommy Walker
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 11:42 AM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Britain Upholding 'Freedom and Autonomy' With New HK Visas

A flag of Hong Kong is waved in front of a placard during a protest against Hong Kong's deteriorating freedoms outside China's…
East Asia Pacific

Climate Change Could Cost Australia Billions, Report Says

Firemen put out bushfire flames in Red Gully, Western Australia
COVID-19 Pandemic

In Wuhan, WHO Team Begins Probe Into Coronavirus Origin

Workers wave to the team of experts from the World Health Organization who ended their quarantine and prepare to leave the…
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar’s Military Refuses to Rule Out Coup Over Election Fraud Claims

Protesters shout slogans as they take part in a rally to condemn results of Nov. 8 general election, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in…
VOA News on China

China's Propaganda Use of US Capitol Assault May Backfire, Analysts Warn

FILE PHOTO: A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims