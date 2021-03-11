East Asia Pacific

China Approves Changes to Hong Kong’s Electoral Process, Further Tightening Control of City

By VOA News
March 11, 2021 08:25 AM
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and his Premier Li Keqiang cast their vote during the closing session of the National…
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and his Premier Li Keqiang cast their vote during the closing session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, March 11, 2021, to endorse the latest move to tighten control over Hong Kong.

China’s national legislature has approved a package of changes to Hong Kong’s electoral process that gives the central government in Beijing tighter control over the city’s legislature, a move critics say will further diminish the city’s pro-democracy movement.  
 
The ceremonial National People’s Congress on Thursday approved the changes by a vote of 2,895 to nothing, with just one abstention.   
 
The changes include expanding the size of Hong Kong’s electoral commission, which selects the city’s chief executive and a number of members of the Legislative Council, from 1,200 to 1,500 members, and grants more voting power to the commission’s pro-Beijing members. The plan also increases the number of seats in the Legislative Council from 70 to 90, and strips the voting rights of several lower-level district councilors, many of whom are pro-democracy supporters.  
 
The proposed reforms would ensure the Hong Kong legislature is filled strictly with “patriots,” a term used  last month by Xia Baolong, the director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.  
 
Hong Kong was scheduled to hold elections to the Legislative Council last September, but the government postponed them for a year citing the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Related Stories

A TV screen broadcasts the news of the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC), in Hong Kong, Friday, March…
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Leader Says Electoral Reforms Could Delay Elections Further
China expected to approve changes to city’s electoral system that would ensure legislative seats are filled by pro-Beijing ‘patriots’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/08/2021 - 05:11 AM
Pro-China supporters hold the pictures of prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai with Chinese…
Press Freedom
China’s Media Repression Extends to Hong Kong, Report Finds
Long-standing issues for foreign journalists in China including visa delays, surveillance, risk of detention are now seen in Hong Kong, Foreign Correspondents Club of China says
Default Author Profile
By Tommy Walker
Sat, 03/06/2021 - 03:43 AM
A TV screen broadcasts the news of the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC), in Hong Kong, Friday, March…
East Asia Pacific
China Says It Will Select Hong Kong Legislators
Move is part of campaign to increase China’s control over semi-autonomous territory
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/05/2021 - 12:56 PM
A paramilitary police officer stands guard near the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the National People…
VOA News on China
Official: China Parliament Seeks to Shake Up Hong Kong Politics, Put 'Patriots' in Charge
The move is potentially the biggest blow to the city's democracy since its handover from British rule in 1997
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 08:52 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

China Approves Changes to Hong Kong’s Electoral Process, Further Tightening Control of City

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and his Premier Li Keqiang cast their vote during the closing session of the National…
East Asia Pacific

Australian State to Probe Impact of Colonization on Aboriginal Peoples

People carry Australian Aboriginal flags during a demonstration on Australia Day in Sydney, January 26, 2019. REUTERS/Stefica…
South & Central Asia

Rights Groups Urge India to Halt Plans to Deport Rohingya Refugees to Myanmar

FILE - Rohingya refugee Shahid Hussain, 10, offers prayers after Iftar (breaking fast) time as his sister Sania, 2, sleeps.
East Asia Pacific

Japan Observes 10th Anniversary of Deadly Natural, Nuclear Disaster

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wearing a face mask arrives at the National Theatre of Japan to attend the national memorial…
East Asia Pacific

Explainer: How Dangerous Is the Fukushima Nuke Plant Today?

Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. look at old tanks which used to store radioactive water at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uighur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey