China Halts Some US Poultry Imports Amid Virus Fears

By VOA News
June 21, 2020 12:12 PM
Beijing announced Sunday it was halting poultry imports from a plant in the United States where employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The plant was located in Arizona and owned by American poultry company Tyson.

There was no immediate comment from the company regarding China’s decision.

Beijing is under a partial lockdown as a new wave of COVID-19 infections has been confirmed and has stepped up scrutiny of imported products.

In November of 2019, China ended a five-year ban on U.S. poultry imports.

 

