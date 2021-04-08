East Asia Pacific

China Moves to Correct ‘Lies’ and ‘Misinformation’ In Australian Reporting on Uyghurs

By Phil Mercer
April 08, 2021 05:12 AM
FILE - A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey participates in a March 25, 2021, protest in Istanbul, against against the visit of China's foreign minister Wang Yi to Turkey.

SYDNEY - The Chinese Embassy in Canberra has invited journalists to a presentation to counter what it has called false reporting in Australia about allegations of widespread abuses of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang province.

Australian politicians have compared China's treatment of its Uyghur minority to the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany during the Holocaust.

One lawmaker said hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs were facing forced labor or abuse in prisons throughout the Chinese province of Xinjiang.  It is alleged more than 1 million people, including other Muslim minorities, have been interned in what the United Nations has described as “reeducation camps.”

China, however, has strongly disputed the allegations.

Its embassy in Canberra has attempted to push back against what it has called misinformation and fake news.

It invited reporters to watch a presentation called "Xinjiang is a Wonderful Land" to counter what officials have called lies about genocide, forced labor and cultural intimidation in the region.

Chinese officials said the news conference would help Australian journalists “understand the real situation in Xinjiang.”

They insisted there was "ethnic harmony" in Xinjiang, where there were concerted efforts to crackdown on terrorism.

However, human rights groups have said the presentation was another brazen act of propaganda.

“In a way it almost seemed like this laundry list of propaganda points that they wanted to get across,” said Nathan Ruser of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, an independent research organization. “Everything that was said was pretty much in line with what state media and what government authorities have been saying for months, and it is in some cases years.”

Australia’s relations with China, its biggest trading partner, are at their most fractious in decades, with a long list of disagreements. There have been disputes over Canberra’s call last year for a global inquiry into the origins of the new coronavirus and allegations of Chinese interference in Australian politics.

Tensions have also led to the imposition of Chinese restrictions and tariffs on Australian exports to China, including coal, wine and barley.

VOA News on China
H&M Vows to Regain Customers After Backlash Over Uyghur Comments
Global retailer hit with boycott over months-old statement expressing concern over alleged use of Uyghur forced labor in China’s cotton production. Analysts see consumers returning after short-term dip in sales
By Ming Yang
Mon, 04/05/2021 - 07:56 PM
A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey, holds an anti-China placard during a protest in Istanbul, March 25, against the visit of China's FM Wang Yi to Turkey.
East Asia Pacific
UN Human Rights Group ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over China’s Treatment of Uyghurs
The group is calling for unhindered access to conduct investigations and encouraging business to scrutinize their supply chains for evidence of forced labor products; China denies the allegations of rights violations
By VOA News
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 03:08 PM
A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey holds up an anti-China placard during a protest against the visit of…
VOA News on China
Chinese Statistics Reveal Plummeting Births in Xinjiang During Crackdown on Uyghurs
US and other countries have condemned it as a genocidal campaign
By Mo Yu
Sat, 03/27/2021 - 12:46 AM
A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey stands with flags in the Beyazit mosque during a protest against the…
East Asia Pacific
Uyghur Activists in Exile Emboldened by Beijing’s Attacks
Uyghur activists who detailed abuse in Chinese camps say they will not stop fighting for their community in Xinjiang after Chinese officials attempt to smear their character
By Asim Kashgarian
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 05:40 PM
